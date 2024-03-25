|
26.03.2024 00:17:12
Approval of temporary exemption from certain conditions for maintaining listing pursuant to art. 7 Listing Rules
|
Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Agreement
PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Reinach, Switzerland, 26 March 2024 — On 25 March 2024, Evolva Holding SA in liquidation (SIX: EVE) received from SIX Exchange Regulation AG ("SER") a temporary exemption from certain conditions for maintaining listing pursuant to art. 7 Listing Rules. Evolva had applied for these exemptions in order to reduce complexity and save on costs during the liquidation process.
Evolva Holding SA in liquidation ("Evolva") announced today that by decision dated 25 March 2024, SER granted Evolva certain temporary exemptions from publicity obligations for maintaining its listing on SIX. The content and duration of the exemptions granted are contained in the following part of the SER decision, which has been reproduced verbatim (unofficial English translation). The exemptions come into force as of the release of this ad-hoc announcement.
Sections I and II of the SER decision read as follows:
File: Approval of temporary exemption from certain conditions for maintaining listing pursuant to art. 7 Listing Rules
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evolva Holding SA
|Duggingerstrasse 23
|4153 Reinach
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 485 20 00
|Internet:
|www.evolva.com
|ISIN:
|CH0021218067
|Valor:
|2121806
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1866867
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1866867 26-March-2024 CET/CEST
