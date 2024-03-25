Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.03.2024 00:17:12

Approval of temporary exemption from certain conditions for maintaining listing pursuant to art. 7 Listing Rules

finanzen.net zero Evolva-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Agreement
Approval of temporary exemption from certain conditions for maintaining listing pursuant to art. 7 Listing Rules

26-March-2024 / 00:17 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
 

Reinach, Switzerland, 26 March 2024 — On 25 March 2024, Evolva Holding SA in liquidation (SIX: EVE) received from SIX Exchange Regulation AG ("SER") a temporary exemption from certain conditions for maintaining listing pursuant to art. 7 Listing Rules. Evolva had applied for these exemptions in order to reduce complexity and save on costs during the liquidation process.

Evolva Holding SA in liquidation ("Evolva") announced today that by decision dated 25 March 2024, SER granted Evolva certain temporary exemptions from publicity obligations for maintaining its listing on SIX. The content and duration of the exemptions granted are contained in the following part of the SER decision, which has been reproduced verbatim (unofficial English translation). The exemptions come into force as of the release of this ad-hoc announcement.

Sections I and II of the SER decision read as follows:

  1. Evolva Holding SA in liquidation is exempted from the following obligations until and including 11 June 2024:
  1. publication and submission of the annual report 2023 (art. 49 et seqq. Listing Rules [LR] in connection with art. 10 et seqq. Directive on Financial Reporting [DFR] and art. 9 ciph. 2.01 (1) Directive Regular Reporting Obligations [DRRO]);
  2. maintenance of the corporate calendar (art. 52 LR);
  3. Disclosure of management transactions (art. 56 LR).
  1. The exemptions pursuant to section I will become effective with the publication of the ad-hoc announcement in accordance with the requirements in section III.


Contact Evolva
Doris Rudischhauser
Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
+41 79 410 81 88
dorisr@evolva.com

 

Disclaimer
This announcement is not an offer of securities into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Further, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia or Japan or under the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of such laws.             
This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.


Additional features:
File: Approval of temporary exemption from certain conditions for maintaining listing pursuant to art. 7 Listing Rules
End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Evolva Holding SA
Duggingerstrasse 23
4153 Reinach
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 485 20 00
Internet: www.evolva.com
ISIN: CH0021218067
Valor: 2121806
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1866867

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1866867  26-March-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1866867&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

