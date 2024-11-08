Approval of Prospectus and Commencement of Trading: 9.25 Percent Senior Unsecured USD 400 Million Bonds

Oslo, 8 November 2024 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway on 6 November 2024 approved the prospectus prepared in connection with the listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange of the Company’s 9.25 percent USD 400 million senior unsecured callable bonds issued on 4 June 2024 with maturity in June 2029 (ISIN: NO0013243766). Trading in the bonds is expected to commence on or about 8 November 2024.

The prospectus dated 6 November 2024 is available on the Company's website www.dno.no.

–

For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

–

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d’Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

–

This release does not constitute any offer or solicitation to sell or purchase any securities.

The release may not be released, published or distributed in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction where release, publication or distribution would be prohibited or require any registration or filing acts or similar.