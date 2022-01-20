SMI 12’461 -0.5%  SPI 15’790 -0.4%  Dow 35’029 -1.0%  DAX 15’790 -0.1%  Euro 1.0385 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’259 -0.2%  Gold 1’839 -0.1%  Bitcoin 38’378 0.4%  Dollar 0.9143 -0.2%  Öl 87.7 -0.1% 
20.01.2022 09:39:14

Approval of Prospectus and Commencement of Trading: 7.875 Percent Senior Unsecured USD 400 Million Bonds

DNO International ASA
1.16 CHF -18.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Oslo, 20 January 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway on 18 January 2022 approved the prospectus prepared in connection with the listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange of the Company’s 7.875 percent USD 400 million senior unsecured callable bonds issued on 9 September 2021 with maturity in September 2026 (ISIN: NO0011088593). Trading in the bonds is expected to commence on or about 21 January 2022.

The prospectus dated 18 January 2022 is available on the Company's website www.dno.no.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This release does not constitute any offer or solicitation to sell or purchase any securities. 

The release may not be released, published or distributed in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction where release, publication or distribution would be prohibited or require any registration or filing acts or similar.


﻿

