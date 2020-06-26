<
26.06.2020 07:30:00

APPOINTMENT TO RICHEMONT SENIOR EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

26 JUNE 2020

Richemont announces that, effective 1 September 2020, Philippe Fortunato will assume the role of CEO of Fashion & Accessories Maisons and will join the Group’s Senior Executive Committee.

Philippe Fortunato will report to Jérôme Lambert, Chief Executive Officer of Richemont.

Mr Fortunato joins from Givenchy, where he has served as CEO since 2014. Prior to that, he has held several positions at the Chalhoub Group and across LVMH, at Christian Dior Couture, Fendi and Louis Vuitton. A graduate from the EDHEC business school and the University of Brighton, Mr Fortunato brings over 30 years of managerial experience in the luxury industry and strong international exposure.

About Richemont

Richemont owns a portfolio of leading international Maisons recognised for their distinctive heritage, craftsmanship and creativity. The Group operates in four business areas: Jewellery Maisons, namely Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers, namely A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; Online Distributors, namely YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP (NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, YOOX, THE OUTNET) and Watchfinder & Co.; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons, including Alaïa, Chloé, dunhill, Montblanc and Peter Millar.

Investor/analyst and media enquiries

Sophie Cagnard, Group Corporate Communications Director

James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive

Investor/analyst enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net

Media enquiries: +41 22 721 35 07; pressoffice@cfrinfo.net; richemont@teneo.com

Further information available at www.richemont.com

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

50, Chemin de la Chênaie | Case Postale 30 | 1293 Bellevue | Geneva | Switzerland

Telephone +41 (0)22 721 3500

www.richemont.com

