17.03.2021 00:02:00

Appointment of New CEO of Eurasia Blockchain Fintech Group Limited

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Cascadia Blockchain Group Corp. ("Cascadia" or the "Company") (CSE: CK) is pleased to announce that Nurbolat Akysh has replaced Tilektes Adambekov as the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Eurasia Blockchain Fintech Group Limited ("EBFG"), a subsidiary of the Company.

Cascadia Blockchain Group Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Cascadia Blockchain Group Corp.)

Nurbolat Akysh has degrees in Economics and Law, and more than 18 years of professional experience in managing and developing medium and large companies. Mr. Akysh also has extensive experience in corporate finance, and he is fluent in Turkish, English, Kazakh and Russian.

"It is a great honor for me to represent Cascadia in my home country and lead the EBFG team going forward. Our government has been very supportive with development of blockchain technology in Kazakhstan. We are aiming to be the leader in blockchain industry in Kazakhstan by offering high-quality crypto currency exchange service and other digital currency solutions to our customers. We are still working with the technical team on final testing and will provide an update once we can confirm the final launch date", said Mr. Akysh.

Mr. Adambekov was elected as a member of parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan and would not be able to serve the Company and EBFG. "We would like to thank Mr. Adambekov for his valuable contribution to the Company and EBFG in the last 3 years and we wish him all the best in his future role at the parliament", Danny Deng, the CEO of Cascadia said. "Our immediate target is to launch EBX. With Mr. Akysh's expertise and experience, we are confident that our target could be achieved within a short period of time".

About Cascadia

Cascadia is an early stage fintech and blockchain technology company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: CK). Its subsidiary, Eurasia Blockchain Fintech Group Limited ("EBFG"), has a conditional FinTech License to operate a crypto currency exchange and provide custodian services under the brand of Eurasia Blockchain eXchange ("EBX").

www.cascadiacorp.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cascadia Blockchain Group Corp.

https://youtu.be/j6kGT9c1xQA

Der Kryptomarkt ist stark in Bewegung, die Kurse steigen und erreichen immer wieder Allzeithochs, wie sieht es da bei den Investoren aus? Gibt es «neue» Anlegergruppen, die jetzt noch in diesen Markt einsteigen? Sina Meier, Managing Director bei 21Shares klärt Zahlen und Fakten im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV

