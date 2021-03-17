Appointment of New CEO of Eurasia Blockchain Fintech Group Limited

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Cascadia Blockchain Group Corp. ("Cascadia" or the "Company") (CSE: CK) is pleased to announce that Nurbolat Akysh has replaced Tilektes Adambekov as the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Eurasia Blockchain Fintech Group Limited ("EBFG"), a subsidiary of the Company.

Nurbolat Akysh has degrees in Economics and Law, and more than 18 years of professional experience in managing and developing medium and large companies. Mr. Akysh also has extensive experience in corporate finance, and he is fluent in Turkish, English, Kazakh and Russian.

"It is a great honor for me to represent Cascadia in my home country and lead the EBFG team going forward. Our government has been very supportive with development of blockchain technology in Kazakhstan. We are aiming to be the leader in blockchain industry in Kazakhstan by offering high-quality crypto currency exchange service and other digital currency solutions to our customers. We are still working with the technical team on final testing and will provide an update once we can confirm the final launch date", said Mr. Akysh.

Mr. Adambekov was elected as a member of parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan and would not be able to serve the Company and EBFG. "We would like to thank Mr. Adambekov for his valuable contribution to the Company and EBFG in the last 3 years and we wish him all the best in his future role at the parliament", Danny Deng, the CEO of Cascadia said. "Our immediate target is to launch EBX. With Mr. Akysh's expertise and experience, we are confident that our target could be achieved within a short period of time".

About Cascadia

Cascadia is an early stage fintech and blockchain technology company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: CK). Its subsidiary, Eurasia Blockchain Fintech Group Limited ("EBFG"), has a conditional FinTech License to operate a crypto currency exchange and provide custodian services under the brand of Eurasia Blockchain eXchange ("EBX").

