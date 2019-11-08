+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
08.11.2019 17:28:00

Appointment of Hugo Lacroix as Superintendent, Securities Markets

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") is pleased to announce the appointment of Hugo Lacroix as Superintendent, Securities Markets. Mr. Lacroix had been acting as Interim Superintendent, Securities Markets since January 2019, while continuing to carry out his responsibilities as Senior Director, Investment Funds.

A lawyer by training, Mr. Lacroix joined the AMF as an investment fund analyst in 2011. He was promoted to Director, Case Assessment and Cybersurveillance in 2013 and then to Director, Investment Funds in 2015. Prior to joining the AMF, Mr. Lacroix served as a legal advisor and chief compliance officer within subsidiaries of National Bank of Canada and as a compliance consultant at the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec.

"Hugo took to his new role with energy, enthusiasm and a positive attitude, demonstrating his leadership, management skills, strong work ethic and considerable capacity to learn," said Louis Morisset, AMF President and CEO. "His performance since last January convinced me that he could grow in what is a highly strategic role for our organization. I have no doubt that Hugo will actively engage with securities markets sector participants and be a committed and well-regarded manager within the AMF."

"The rapid pace of change in the financial sector presents many challenges but also many significant opportunities for AMF Securities Markets," said Hugo Lacroix. "I look forward to working proactively with the various stakeholders to make changes to the framework in response to those innovations that are most promising for both financial market efficiency and Québec investors."

AMF Securities Markets enforces the laws and regulations pertaining to public offerings and continuous disclosures by companies and investment funds, take-over bids, governance, and the creation and marketing of derivatives. It is also responsible for the regulation of exchanges, clearing houses, self-regulatory organizations, trade repositories and other regulated entities that carry on activities in Québec.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

