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Reinet Investments SCA Aktie 4503016 / LU0383812293

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21.10.2026 17:35:14

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Reinet Investments SCA
23.98 EUR -0.68%
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Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

21-Oct-2026 / 17:35 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A. and Reinet Fund Manager S.A. are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Raymond Hyman as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1 January 2027. He will succeed Ms Diane Longden following her retirement. Mr Hyman is a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and has served as Reinet’s Financial Manager since early 2014. Before joining Reinet, he gained extensive financial experience in Luxembourg and other international markets.

Ms Longden will remain Chief Financial Officer until 31 December 2026 to facilitate an orderly handover of responsibilities. Following this transition period, she will continue as a director of Reinet Fund Manager S.A., the general partner of Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. preserving continuity of leadership, experience and institutional knowledge across the Reinet group of companies.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.
for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the ‘LuxX’ index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576
Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80
Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Reinet Investments SCA
35, Boulevard Prince Henri
1724 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 22 72 53
E-mail: info@reinet.com
ISIN: LU0383812293
Valor: 4503016
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 222100830RQTFVV22S80
EQS News ID: 2419904

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2419904  21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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