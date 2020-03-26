Appointment of Andrew Walsh to the MetalStream Board of Directors

LABUAN, Malaysia, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MetalStream Ltd (LL16561, "MetalStream") is pleased to announce that Mr Andrew Walsh has been appointed to the board as Director of Corporate Strategy, with the primary focus of bringing MSGLD security tokens and gold streaming opportunities to the wider global marketplace.

Andrew's extensive experience in the Asian financial markets spans 30 years and ranges from proprietary equity and derivative trading to private equity investment and corporate management. His extensive knowledge allows him to specialize in the implementation of new technologies for the transformation of industries.

Andrew has held senior regional management and trading positions at various top-tier international financial institutions and banks. It is this broad range of experience which makes Andrew such a valuable member to the MetalStream board.

MetalStream Managing Director, Mr Rohan Cavaliero, is enthusiastic about the appointment, "MetalStream is delighted to welcome Andrew Walsh to its Board of Directors. Andy brings a wealth of experience across international financial markets and the commodities sector and will apply this to MetalStream's new and progressive approach to financing and mining gold. More than ever the rapidly changing and volatile financial landscape is demanding progressive innovation. Andy shares our passion for providing new solutions to today's problems."

As the new Director of Corporate Strategy for MetalStream, Andrew Walsh is positive about what he can accomplish with the company, "I'm extremely excited to be a part of MetalStream. The team's collective knowledge and competence across all spectrums of entrepreneurship is incredible and our combined wealth of knowledge and belief in the next generation of financial products is truly amazing. The opportunity to launch new and disruptive products to the international capital markets is clearly here and now."

Andrew sees the combination of blockchain and gold as "representing a paradigm shift in gold mine financing", delivering investment opportunities for investors, finance and supply chains. "Having been directly involved in the creation, structuring and trading of equity derivative products in the 80's when they were deemed 'New Age', I can tell you that I feel the same enthusiasm as I did then. To be an integral part of a game-changing era in the way we finance, invest and trade is beyond exciting."

About MetalStream

MetalStream Ltd (LL16561) is incorporated in the Labuan International Business and Financial Centre, Malaysia, an independent offshore financial jurisdiction regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority under the purview of the Ministry of Finance, Malaysia. Its core business is the issuance of security tokens fully backed by and redeemable for precious metals.

MetalStream has assembled a team of industry leaders in mining, technology and capital markets to bring the benefits of tokenization to the mining industry. MetalStream's first security token is the MSGLD token backed by and redeemable for gold bullion and sold at a 30% discount to the current spot price of gold.

MetalStream's MSGLD represents an evolution in gold securities as they are a more flexible, cost-effective and efficient way to acquire, hold and trade gold bullion. With MSGLD, investors get the liquidity of a token plus the safety of gold at a 30% discount to the spot price.

Further information about MetalStream and MSGLD can be found on MetalStream's website at http://www.metalstream.io. Enquiries should be directed to support@metalstream.io.

The Labuan Financial Services Authority accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This document may contain forecasts, projections, goals, plans, and other forward-looking statements regarding MetalStream's earnings and other data. Such forward-looking statements are based on MetalStream management's assumptions, estimates, outlook, and other judgments made in light of information available at the time of preparation of such statements and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, plans, goals, and other statements may not be realized as described, and actual financial results, success/failure or progress of development, and other projections may differ materially from those presented herein.

Even when subsequent changes in conditions or other circumstances make it preferable to update or revise forecasts, plans, or other forward-looking statements, MetalStream disclaims any obligation to update or revise this document.

Unless otherwise specified, any financial data in this document is defined in USD.

