ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A-Tech Corporation, doing business as Applied Technology Associates (ATA), has been awarded a $17,663,490 other transaction prototype project agreement. The purpose of the agreement is to obtain a ground-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) prototype for the purpose of fixed-site Air Force Air Base Air Defense against Group 1 and Group 2 unmanned aerospace system (UAS) threats. The Directed Energy Counter-UAS prototype project involves the development, assembly, and ultimately test of a prototype DEW in an operationally relevant environment. This prototype effort will be divided into two phases, with Phase 2 being an option. Phase 1 consists of prototype design, assembly, and contractor test. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by September 10, 2021. This award is the result of a competition under the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Consortium Initiative umbrella agreement FA8604-19-9-4050. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8604-19-9-4050).

"ATA is eager to utilize our extensive heritage in Acquisition, Tracking, and Pointing applied to directed energy systems," said Larry Lloyd, ATA's Vice President for Business Development. "We look forward to building upon our LOCUST counter-UAS product portfolio with this key prototype project."

ATA is an advanced technology and engineering services company specializing in solutions and services for laser communications, acquisition, tracking, and pointing, small satellites, space situational awareness, and advanced radio frequency (RF) applications. For more information, please visit www.atacorp.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applied-technology-associates-ata-awarded-contract-for-counter-uas-directed-energy-weapon-301146929.html

SOURCE Applied Technology Associates