27.01.2026 12:42:41
Applied Industrial Technologies Inc Announces Climb In Q2 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $95.34 million, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $93.29 million, or $2.39 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $1.163 billion from $1.073 billion last year.
Applied Industrial Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $95.34 Mln. vs. $93.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.51 vs. $2.39 last year. -Revenue: $1.163 Bln vs. $1.073 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 10.45 To 10.75
