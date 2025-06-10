Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Intermediate Capital Group
22.53 CHF 1.34%
Intermediate Capital Group plc (the "Company”)

10 June 2025

Application for Admission of Shares

The Company announces that an application has been made for the admission of 1096 Ordinary Shares of 26 1/4 pence each in the Company (the "Shares”) to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange ("Admission”), in connection with the vesting of awards under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan 2020. Admission of the Shares is expected on 13 June 2025. The Shares shall rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company.

Following Admission, there will be a total of 294,371,321 Ordinary shares in issue, of which 3,733,333 are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 290,637,988.

The above figure 290,637,988 may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510