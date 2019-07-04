Application for 2019 Golden Trowels Awards Is Open Now

SHANGHAI, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Trowel Award®, as a symbol of honor for global concrete flooring construction, is given annually by The Face® Companies to the contractors in Asia installing the flattest and most level concrete floors in several floor construction categories. In collaboration with Face and Informa Exhibition, the 2018 Golden Trowels Awards for Asia has successfully entered into China. The emergence of the Asian Golden Trowel Award helps Asian contrators with excellent performance to gain worldwide recognition, and encourages deeper coomunication among the industry.

So far, there are 130 contractors who won total 340 Golden Trowel Awards. 2018 was the first year a Chinese company joined the event. Notably, among 4 golden awards issued in Golden Trowels Asia 2018, 3 of them was won by 2 Chinese contractors.

2018 GTA Awards Winners and Projects:

The project of Lilly warehouse in Suzhou, China by Shanghai IRS Construction Co., Ltd, won GTA Gold Awards in Narrow Strip Truss Screed Defined Traffic category.

The project of Taikoo warehouse in Shanghai, China by Shanghai IRS Construction Co., Ltd, won GTA Gold Awards in Narrow Strip Truss Screed project in the Random Traffic category.

The floor project of JD Asia No.1 Park in Tianjin, China by Jilin Province Deshi Construction Engineering Co., Ltd, won GTA Gold Awards in Large Copperhead Floor category.

The project of MDC 19-20 Amphur Muang, Thailand by Channakorn Engineering Co. Ltd of Thailand , won GTA Gold Awards in the Copperhead Laser Screed® 12m wide bay Large Project category.

The project of Lam Soon Warehouse in Selangor, Malaysia , by Zacklim SRQ Concrete Floor SDN.SHD. won a GTA Silver Awards in the Narrow Strip Large Project category.

Application for 2019 Golden Trowel® Asia Awards is open now

Application for the 2019 Golden Trowel® Asia Awards began in April 2019 and is open to all flooring companies in Asia. Flooring projects eligible for 2019 Golden Trowel® Asia Awards should be larger than 900m2 (except Narrow Strip ≤6.6m wide.) and completed by September 1, 2019. Projects completed after 1 September will be eligible for the next year's selection.

Golden Trowel® Awards are divided into twelve categories, each of which is subdivided into small projects in the range of 900-9,000m2 and big projects larger than 9,000m2.

For more information, please visit www.wocasia.cn or consult info@wocasia.com.

