04.07.2019 04:28:00

Application for 2019 Golden Trowels Awards Is Open Now

SHANGHAI, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Trowel Award®, as a symbol of honor for global concrete flooring construction, is given annually by The Face® Companies to the contractors in Asia installing the flattest and most level concrete floors in several floor construction categories. In collaboration with Face and Informa Exhibition, the 2018 Golden Trowels Awards for Asia has successfully entered into China. The emergence of the Asian Golden Trowel Award helps Asian contrators with excellent performance to gain worldwide recognition, and encourages deeper coomunication among the industry.

So far, there are 130 contractors who won total 340 Golden Trowel Awards. 2018 was the first year a Chinese company joined the event. Notably, among 4 golden awards issued in Golden Trowels Asia 2018, 3 of them was won by 2 Chinese contractors.

2018 GTA Awards Winners and Projects:

  • The project of Lilly warehouse in Suzhou, China by Shanghai IRS Construction Co., Ltd, won GTA Gold Awards in Narrow Strip Truss Screed Defined Traffic category.
  • The project of Taikoo warehouse in Shanghai, China by Shanghai IRS Construction Co., Ltd, won GTA Gold Awards in Narrow Strip Truss Screed project in the Random Traffic category.
  • The floor project of JD Asia No.1 Park in Tianjin, China by Jilin Province Deshi Construction Engineering Co., Ltd, won GTA Gold Awards in Large Copperhead Floor category.
  • The project of MDC 19-20 Amphur Muang, Thailand by Channakorn Engineering Co. Ltd of Thailand, won GTA Gold Awards in the Copperhead Laser Screed® 12m wide bay Large Project category.
  • The project of Lam Soon Warehouse in Selangor, Malaysia, by Zacklim SRQ Concrete Floor SDN.SHD. won a GTA Silver Awards in the Narrow Strip Large Project category.

    • Application for 2019 Golden Trowel® Asia Awards is open now

    Application for the 2019 Golden Trowel® Asia Awards began in April 2019 and is open to all flooring companies in Asia. Flooring projects eligible for 2019 Golden Trowel® Asia Awards should be larger than 900m2 (except Narrow Strip ≤6.6m wide.) and completed by September 1, 2019. Projects completed after 1 September will be eligible for the next year's selection.

    Golden Trowel® Awards are divided into twelve categories, each of which is subdivided into small projects in the range of 900-9,000m2 and big projects larger than 9,000m2.

    For more information, please visit www.wocasia.cn or consult info@wocasia.com.

    Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190704/2516770-1-a
    Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190704/2516770-1-b

    SOURCE World of Concrete Asia

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Inside (Anzeige)

    03.07.19
    		Vontobel: Thematische Investments: Performance Highlights Juni 2019
    03.07.19
    		DAX-Future: Rallye-Level verteidigt
    03.07.19
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
    03.07.19
    		SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
    03.07.19
    		Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Zielzone in greifbarer Nähe / Sonova – Kursrückgang als Kaufchance?
    02.07.19
    		BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
    01.07.19
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    27.06.19
    		Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
    29.12.18
    		J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
    mehr

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Tesla-Aktie schiesst hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
    Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
    Trump wirft China und Europa Währungsmanipulation vor
    US-Richter: Millionen-Urteil gegen Bayer wird wahrscheinlich reduziert - Aktie stark
    Symantec-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Broadcom denkt wohl über Übernahme nach
    Wall Street schliesst höher -- SMI beendet Tag fester -- DAX legt zur Schlussglocke zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
    Logitech-Aktie unentschlossen: Guerrino De Luca gibt VR-Präsidium ab - Wendy Becker soll folgen
    Roche-Aktie im Aufwind: Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Xofluza gesteckte Ziele
    CS: Philipp Wehle neuer Chef der internationalen Vermögensverwaltung - Khan wohl noch ohne neuen Arbeitgeber
    Apple muss wegen schwacher iPhone-Verkäufe eine Vertragsstrafe an Samsung zahlen

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Wall Street schliesst höher -- SMI beendet Tag fester -- DAX legt zur Schlussglocke zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
    In den USA ging es zur Wochenmitte nach oben. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt wiesen am Mittwoch zm Börsenende grüne Vorzeichen aus. Die wichtigsten Märkte in Fernost verbuchten Abschläge.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB