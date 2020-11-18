Applicate Commerce (Formerly Paint Sundries Solutions) CEO Announces Retirement

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Don Walker, CEO of Applicate Commerce (formerly Paint Sundries Solutions), has announced that he will be retiring at the end of this year and will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors. Andrew Walsh, the current President and COO, will step into the role of President and CEO on Jan. 1, 2021.

"Don Walker led Paint Sundries Solutions, now Applicate Commerce, through nearly 30 years of growth and evolution from a small regional distributor to a leading national supplier of applied architectural products," says Walsh. "Geographic expansion, strategic acquisitions, and critical partnerships are just a few highlights of Don's impact on our business over the years. He's provided steadfast leadership through many different economic and business climates that will always be admired and appreciated. But what Don's colleagues value most is his integrity and friendship, so we're thankful that while he is stepping away from his day-to-day responsibilities, he will continue to serve as a member of our board of directors."

In addition to the change in company leadership, Applicate Commerce also announced the promotion of three executives, also effective Jan. 1, 2021:

John Mittenthal , Executive Vice President, Finance

, Executive Vice President, Finance Shawn Fernandez , Senior Vice President, Sales

, Senior Vice President, Sales David Wenger , Senior Vice President, Operations

"We have a very strong team in place that will continue to provide our customers with the high degree of focus and service that they've come to expect from our organization over its 60-plus-year history," said Walker. "We have been working on building this executive team for several years, and we are very pleased to enter this next step in our succession."

"The company's future has never looked brighter. Our recently announced formation of Applicate Commerce as the parent company of our three businesses (PSS, Paint Supply and Applicate Services) provides our organization a strong platform for actively investing in growth and innovation to drive our business forward in the years ahead."

