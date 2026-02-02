Apple's First Foldable IPhone Leaks Reveal Major Design Shifts

(RTTNews) - Apple is set to unveil its long-awaited foldable iPhone later this year, according to recent leaks. The device is expected to feature a significant departure from the company's current smartphone design language.

According to a prominent Weibo leaker, the foldable iPhone will have its volume buttons relocated to the top edge, mirroring the layout of the iPad mini.

The left side will be smooth, without any buttons, while the power button and camera controls will remain on the right edge. This design choice is driven by internal constraints, as Apple has positioned the motherboard on the right side to avoid routing cables across the foldable display.

Visually, the foldable iPhone is anticipated to have a smaller Dynamic Island, with a single punch-hole front-facing camera. The rear camera setup will feature a two-camera system in a horizontal alignment, similar to the iPhone Air, but with a completely black camera plateau that contrasts with the body color.

Internally, the device is rumored to employ an innovative stacked design that prioritizes display and battery space, potentially enabling the largest battery ever fitted in an iPhone.

Reports suggest the foldable iPhone will have a 7.8-inch crease-free inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen, powered by Apple's A20 chip and C2 modem.

The foldable iPhone is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, marking a significant hardware evolution for Apple and the smartphone industry as a whole.