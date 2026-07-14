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Apple Aktie 908440 / US0378331005

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14.07.2026 23:10:06

Apple's 20th Anniversary IPhone May Revive Glass Back In Major Redesign

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(RTTNews) - Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) 20th anniversary iPhone, expected to launch in 2027, could feature a return to a glass back as part of a dramatic redesign aimed at bringing the company closer to former design chief Jony Ive's long-held vision of an iPhone that looks like a "single slab of glass."

According to Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital, Apple's preferred design includes a glass rear panel, with production facilities reportedly being prepared ahead of manufacturing. The leaker said the manufacturing quality is expected to be comparable to that of the first-generation iPhone Air, although no supplier was identified.

The latest claim adds to earlier reports suggesting the anniversary model will feature curved glass extending around all four sides, creating the appearance of an almost bezel-free display.

The device is also widely expected to incorporate under-display Face ID technology, with Apple working to hide the front facing camera and other sensors beneath the screen for a cleaner look.

Bloomberg has previously reported that Apple is developing a mostly glass iPhone with curved edges and no display cutouts to mark the iPhone's 20th anniversary. While the model is widely expected to debut in 2027, it remains unclear whether Apple will market it as the iPhone 19 Pro, iPhone 20 Pro, or under another name.

Although a glass back could make the device more susceptible to damage than aluminum, it would help achieve Apple's long-standing goal of a seamless, all-glass design. The redesign is expected to follow the launch of the iPhone 18 lineup before arriving in the fall of 2027.

Passende Hebelprodukte

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Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.1464 18.09.2026 151640395
Long 12.3703 19.03.2027 157049909
Long 84.5653 18.09.2026 158726059
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.1464 11.28 157791336
Long 12.0757 5.38 158050378
Long 21.1413 1.60 158150930
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 7.2485 10.25 156467607
Short 12.3703 4.74 145247147
Short 15.8494 2.94 156467606
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -62.93 112514929
Long 10 -36.63 135581371
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Barry Callebaut: Bittersüsse Bilanz

Die Rückkehr zum Volumenwachstum macht Barry Callebaut Hoffnung, doch der Schokoladenriese bleibt unter Druck. Schwache Endmärkte, sinkende Umsätze und neue Risiken durch steigende Kakaopreise belasten die Aktie.

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