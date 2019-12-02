02.12.2019 03:50:00

Apple Watch Series 4 Cyber Monday Deals (2019) Compared by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 4 smartwatch deals are here. Experts at Consumer Walk have compared the best 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch 4 smartwatch deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

 

 

Best Apple Watch Series 4 deals:

  • Save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 4 at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on Apple Watch Series 4 40mm and 44mm smartwatches
  • Save up to 25% on Apple Watch Series 4 (40mm & 44mm) smartwatches at Amazon - check live prices on GPS & Cellular and GPS only models
  • Save on Apple Watch Series 3, 4 & 5 - at B&H Photo Video
  • Save up to $500 on Apple Watch Series 5 & 4 smartwatches - buy one Apple Watch and get up to $500 off the second at AT&T
  • Save 50% on any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike edition) - check full offer details at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)
  • Save up to 48% off on a wide range of Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 at Walmart - deals live now on the latest Apple Watch models with GPS and GPS with cellular

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Apple Watch Series 4 features an OLED Retina display that's at least 30% larger than the previous generation. It is available in aluminum and stainless steel cases, 40mm and 44mm sizes, as well as GPS-only and GPS+cellular models. Designed to help users achieve their fitness goals, its electric and optical heart sensors, improved accelerometer and gyroscope, along with personalized coaching and automatic workout detection allow it to compete with the top fitness trackers in the market.

Impressive holiday deals on the Apple Watch Series 4 are available for a limited time on big-box retailers Amazon and Walmart, as well as carriers such as Sprint and AT&T. Shoppers can find the Series 4 in Silver, Gold and Space Gray cases in Sport Bands or Sport Loops. A special Nike+ edition, which comes with exclusive Nike watch faces and bands along with preloaded Nike fitness apps, is also available for serious runners and athletes.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apple-watch-series-4-cyber-monday-deals-2019-compared-by-consumer-walk-300967054.html

SOURCE Consumer Walk

