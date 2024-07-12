Apple Vision Pro Debuts In UK, Canada, France, Australia, Germany

(RTTNews) - Apple's (AAPL) Vision Pro headset is now available in Apple stores across the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and Australia.

Previously, the mixed reality device was only available in Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, mainland China, and the United States.

The device, touted as "the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created" by CEO Tim Cook, seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences in visionOS, controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible - a user's eyes, hands, and voice, the tech giant stated earlier.

However, the device received mixed reviews soon after its launch in the U.S. While some were impressed with the technology, others raised concerns about its functionality, ease of use, and comfort during extended use.

The $3,500 headset's demand also declined over the time. Its overall sales is less likely to surpass 500,000 units in 2024, according to market tracker IDC.

The iPhone maker expects that the recent international launch would offset the dwindling US sales.