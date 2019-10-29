Apple Valley Hyundai Offers Special Rebate Program to College Graduates

WINCHESTER, Va., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over 60 years, Apple Valley Hyundai has been serving its customers in the Winchester area. The dealership is family-owned and has always strived to put its customers first. One of the ways it has done this is by offering various rebates to its customers.

Consumers that are recent college graduates can now qualify for a special program at Apple Valley Hyundai. Interested parties that are eligible to take advantage of this program include those that just graduated from a four-year university, an accredited two- year college or nursing school. Additionally, students that will graduate in the next six months are also qualified. Students that are in a graduate or doctoral program are also eligible for the College Grad Program.

Qualifying customers will be able to purchase any new Hyundai vehicle with no money down, an additional $400 on top of other current Hyundai offers and ninety days until the first payment. Students that are interested in taking advantage of this sale will need to bring two items. The first is a diploma or a letter from the registrar's office detailing when the individual will graduate or when the individual graduated. The second piece is proof of employment. This can be in the form of a pay stub or an offer letter from a potential employer.

Students that would like more information about the College Grad Program at Apple Valley Hyundai should visit the dealership's website https://www.applevalleyhyundai.com/. Otherwise, the dealership can be reached by phone at 855-463-5530. Individuals that wish to see the current inventory at Apple Valley Hyundai can stop into 2934 Valley Avenue in Winchester.

SOURCE Apple Valley Hyundai