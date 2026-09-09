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09.09.2026 22:47:30
Apple Unveils New AirPods And Apple Watch Lineup With Enhanced Audio, Health And AI Features
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has unveiled a broad lineup of new products, including AirPods 5, Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, alongside a major expansion of health and AI features across its devices.
The new products combine upgraded hardware with Apple Intelligence capabilities, positioning health tracking, personalised experiences and on-device AI as key elements of the company's latest offerings.
AirPods 5 bring Active Noise Cancellation to Apple's most affordable open-ear AirPods, with Apple claiming up to 50 percent more external noise reduction than AirPods 4 with ANC.
The earbuds also feature improved Transparency mode, a new acoustic architecture, Adaptive EQ, Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness and Personalised Spatial Audio. Prices start at $129, while the version with a Wireless Charging Case starts at $149.
Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 introduce a new Health Sensing System and S11 chip, enabling more frequent heart-rate and heart-rate variability measurements, redesigned health tracking and a new Readiness score based on activity, sleep and other health data.
The Series 12 starts at $399, while the Ultra 4 starts at $799. Both models are available for pre-order, with retail availability beginning September 18.
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