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Apple Aktie 908440 / US0378331005

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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09.09.2026 22:47:30

Apple Unveils New AirPods And Apple Watch Lineup With Enhanced Audio, Health And AI Features

Apple
253.26 CHF -0.90%
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(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has unveiled a broad lineup of new products, including AirPods 5, Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, alongside a major expansion of health and AI features across its devices.

The new products combine upgraded hardware with Apple Intelligence capabilities, positioning health tracking, personalised experiences and on-device AI as key elements of the company's latest offerings.

AirPods 5 bring Active Noise Cancellation to Apple's most affordable open-ear AirPods, with Apple claiming up to 50 percent more external noise reduction than AirPods 4 with ANC.

The earbuds also feature improved Transparency mode, a new acoustic architecture, Adaptive EQ, Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness and Personalised Spatial Audio. Prices start at $129, while the version with a Wireless Charging Case starts at $149.

Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 introduce a new Health Sensing System and S11 chip, enabling more frequent heart-rate and heart-rate variability measurements, redesigned health tracking and a new Readiness score based on activity, sleep and other health data.

The Series 12 starts at $399, while the Ultra 4 starts at $799. Both models are available for pre-order, with retail availability beginning September 18.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.1538 18.12.2026 151639694
Long 12.3883 17.06.2027 157879243
Long 253.9595 18.09.2026 156740738
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.3611 10.46 157791336
Long 11.2871 5.76 157882375
Long 13.0236 4.51 158050378
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 6.4294 12.08 145246013
Short 9.07 7.84 159380474
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -62.82 112514929
Long 10 -36.45 135581371
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: Bloom Energy - Aufstieg in die 1. Liga

Der Brennstoffzellenspezialist steigt in den US-Leitindex auf. Neben diesem prestigeträchtigen Erfolg spricht die Charttechnik für ein kurzfristiges Long-Engagement bei Bloom Energy.

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