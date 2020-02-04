04.02.2020 02:00:00

Apple TV App And Apple TV+ Now Available On 2019 LG TVs In U.S. And 80-Plus Other Countries

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG), which introduced its 2020 smart TVs with the Apple TV app at CES last month, is now launching the Apple TV app for compatible 2019 LG smart TVs in the United States and more than 80 other countries. Easily accessed from the LG Home Launcher, the Apple TV app gives LG TV owners the ability to subscribe to and watch Apple TV+, Apple's new video subscription service that features popular Apple Originals such as "The Morning Show," "See," "Servant" and "Little America."

With the Apple TV app, LG TV owners can also subscribe to Apple TV channels — direct subscriptions to premium video services available both online and offline, ad-free and on demand — and access their iTunes video library and buy or rent over 100,000 movies and TV shows. A quick click of the LG Magic Remote is all it takes to get started.

LG's TVs offer users a cinematic experience with the best picture and sound on the market to match the constantly growing number of programs from top global content providers. With a wide range of titles available in Dolby Vision, the Apple TV app is an ideal match for LG's TVs. LG was an early adopter of Dolby technology, and its latest TVs continue to support Dolby Vision, offering users the most immersive viewing experience with truly vivid colors, greater depth and stunningly realistic sound.

LG's 2019 TVs also support Apple AirPlay 2, which allows users to share or mirror content from their iPhone, iPad or Mac directly to an LG TV. Customers can also play music on the TV and sync it with other AirPlay 2 compatible speakers anywhere in the home. Also supported is Apple HomeKit, which lets users easily and securely control their TV with the Home app on their iPhone or iPad or by voice using Siri, enabling them to power on or off, change volume, switch inputs and more.

LG TV customers can now enjoy Apple TV in addition to AirPlay 2 and HomeKit on all of LG's 2019 OLED TVs, NanoCell TVs (series SM9X and SM8X) and later this month, the Apple TV app will roll out on select UHD TVs (series UM7X and UM6X). The Apple TV app and Apple TV+ will be available on 2020 TVs at launch and on LG's 2018 TVs later this year via an over-the-air firmware upgrade.

About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

LG Electronics

