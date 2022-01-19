SMI 12’512 -0.1%  SPI 15’859 -0.1%  Dow 35’029 -1.0%  DAX 15’810 0.2%  Euro 1.0391 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’268 0.3%  Gold 1’840 1.5%  Bitcoin 38’443 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9158 0.0%  Öl 87.7 -1.0% 
19.01.2022 23:34:36

Apple Tightens Verification For Student Discounts In The US

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) has increased the verification process for the buyers who claim education discounts at its education stores. Now the individuals in the United States will have to verify their enrollment to an educational institution as a student, teacher, or teaching staff to avail of the "back to school" discount, according to reports.

Previously, buyers did not need any verification to purchase Apple products through its education stores which have led to a lot of non-education customers exploiting the company. The offer was meant to make Apple products a bit easy to afford for the students and the educators.

Now, buyers will have to verify their eligibility through UniDAYS, a website that specializes in this particular verification process. The buyers will have to click on the UniDAYS partner page for Apple where they will have to register and get verified. For one verified account, the discount is valid for one desktop, one Mac Mini, one MacBook, two iPads, and two accessories per year. The same process has been implemented in India and UK.

However, the process is still not applicable in the outlets in Canada.

