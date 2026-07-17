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17.07.2026 23:35:50

Apple Takes Back Title As Most Valuable Company

Apple
268.48 CHF 0.51%
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(RTTNews) - On Friday, Apple Inc. (AAPL) briefly snatched the title of the world's most valuable company, surpassing NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

Apple's market cap hit around $4.88 trillion, just ahead of Nvidia's $4.86 trillion, after Nvidia's stock dipped by about 3.5 percent. This shift marked Apple's first return to the top spot since April 2025, putting an end to Nvidia's reign as the most valuable company that started back in June 2025.

So far this year, Apple shares have jumped 22 percent, outpacing the broader market as investors reacted positively to the company's AI efforts, its relatively low capital spending, and a robust product lineup.

Just last month, Apple rolled out a long-awaited update to Siri, aiming to better compete with its AI counterparts, and HSBC recently raised its rating on the stock, pointing to its growing AI capabilities and upcoming product releases.

Meanwhile, Nvidia, known for its crucial graphics processors in AI infrastructure, has seen a 7 percent gain this year. Investors are shifting their focus to other players benefiting from AI spending, such as memory chipmakers like Micron Technology and SK Hynix, as the spotlight expands beyond just AI accelerators.

Analysts believe Apple's ascent indicates a rising confidence that the company can profit from AI through its range of services, hardware upgrades, and its established user base, rather than just through heavy investments in developing AI models. They also mentioned that Nvidia is still in a strong position to reclaim its top status as the demand for AI infrastructure keeps increasing.

This shift in leadership comes as Apple CEO Tim Cook gears up to pass the reins to hardware chief John Ternus in September.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.434 18.09.2026 147981594
Long 12.4563 18.12.2026 156468384
Long 41.1727 18.09.2026 158726059
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.2381 11.51 157882375
Long 10.7125 6.75 158150930
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 6.867 10.46 157052268
Short 12.1732 4.40 156467607
Short 16.7264 2.20 156348078
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -64.89 112514929
Long 10 -39.99 135581371
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: Sika: Konsolidierung als Chance

Das Umfeld für den Bauchemie- und Spezialmaterialkonzern ist derzeit anspruchsvoll. Doch Marktanteilsgewinne, Effizienzprogramme und die anstehenden Halbjahreszahlen könnten der zuletzt konsolidierenden Aktie neuen Schwung verleihen.

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