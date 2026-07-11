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Apple Aktie 908440 / US0378331005

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11.07.2026 09:17:28

Apple Sues Former Employees And OpenAI Over Trade Secret Theft

Apple
253.84 CHF 0.56%
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(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced that it filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against two former senior employees, Chang Liu and Tang Yew Tan, along with OpenAI Foundation, OpenAI Group PBC, and io Products LLC. The complaint alleges trade secret misappropriation and breach of contract.

Apple claims that Liu, a former Senior System Electrical Engineer, and Tan, a former Vice President of Product Design for iPhone and Apple Watch, took confidential information to benefit OpenAI's hardware ambitions. According to the filing, Liu retained an Apple-issued laptop, exploited a network bug to access Apple's systems, and downloaded confidential files related to unreleased products. Tan, now OpenAI's Chief Hardware Officer, is accused of using Apple's proprietary supplier and product information to recruit employees and advance OpenAI's hardware projects.

The complaint further alleges that OpenAI, through its acquisition of io Products, engaged in a coordinated effort to obtain Apple's trade secrets, including manufacturing techniques and supplier relationships. Apple argues that OpenAI's hardware business is "rotten to its core" due to reliance on stolen information.

Apple states it attempted to raise concerns with OpenAI earlier this year but received no response, prompting the lawsuit. The company seeks to stop the alleged misuse of its trade secrets and recover damages.

AAPL closed Friday's regular trading at $315.32 down $0.90 or 0.28%.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.1226 18.09.2026 151640395
Long 12.3343 19.03.2027 157049909
Long 56.1897 18.09.2026 156743196
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.1226 11.02 157791336
Long 12.0406 5.11 158050378
Long 13.6678 4.11 157882374
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 7.1273 10.66 156467607
Short 12.0406 5.14 145247147
Short 15.3345 3.33 156467606
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -62.79 112514929
Long 10 -36.40 135581371
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung

Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.

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