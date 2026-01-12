Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'425 0.0%  SPI 18'499 0.0%  Dow 49'485 0.0%  DAX 25'405 0.6%  Euro 0.9302 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6'016 0.3%  Gold 4'616 2.4%  Bitcoin 72'849 0.1%  Dollar 0.7972 -0.4%  Öl 63.6 1.0% 
12.01.2026 18:52:46

Apple Reportedly Picks Google's Gemini AI To Power Siri Update

Alphabet A
260.54 CHF -1.58%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has picked Google's Gemini AI and cloud technology to power its major artificial intelligence features, which is expected to bring a strong upgrade in Siri, according to a CNBC report.

"These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year," the companies commented about their multi-year partnership deal.

Notably, the models will continue to run on Apple devices and the company's private cloud compute, the report added.

Last year, Bloomberg has reported that Apple is considering to use a custom Gemini model to power a Siri update.

Currently, AAPL is trading at $260.67, up 0.50 percent on the Nasdaq.

