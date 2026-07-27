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Apple Aktie 908440 / US0378331005

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28.07.2026 00:01:43

Apple Reclaims Top Spot As Most Valuable Company

Apple
277.39 CHF 3.25%
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(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has reclaimed its spot as the world's most valuable publicly traded company, edging past Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) as investors rewarded the iPhone makers more measured approach to AI spending ahead of its quarterly earnings report.

Apple's market value climbed to about $4.94 trillion, topping Nvidia's roughly $4.83 trillion. Investors have increasingly viewed Apple's restrained capital spending as a strength, especially compared with rivals committing tens of billions of dollars to new AI infrastructure.

While companies such as Alphabet and Tesla have stepped up spending to support AI data centers, robotaxis, and robotics, Apple has cut capital expenditures over the past three quarters even as it continues to expand its Apple Intelligence platform.

Investors will be watching Apple's earnings on Thursday for clues about its AI roadmap, including whether it can scale Apple Intelligence without a big jump in capital spending or pressure on operating margins.

The call will also mark Tim Cook's last as CEO before he becomes executive chairman on Sept. 1, with hardware chief John Ternus expected to take over as chief executive.

Passende Hebelprodukte

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Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.4835 18.09.2026 155496323
Long 12.0387 19.03.2027 156468387
Long 61.531 18.09.2026 159033024
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.0997 11.73 158050378
Long 11.0756 6.54 158402919
Long 12.5859 5.43 159033503
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 5.8913 13.08 158402318
Short 12.0387 4.64 145246013
Short 25.1718 0.40 156348078
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -65.55 112514929
Long 10 -41.12 135581371
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: Georg Fischer: Traditionskonzern mit Zukunftspotenzial

Das Unternehmen verbindet mehr als 200 Jahre Historie mit Trendmärkten wie Halbleiter und Rechenzentren. Starke Halbjahreszahlen und ein kräftiger Auftragseingang haben nun auch der Aktie neuen Schwung verliehen.

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