Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’136 0.8%  SPI 18’551 0.9%  Dow 49’652 1.6%  DAX 24’292 1.4%  Euro 0.9167 -0.7%  EStoxx50 5’882 1.1%  Gold 4’623 1.7%  Bitcoin 59’777 -0.3%  Dollar 0.7814 -1.2%  Öl 114.0 -6.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Alphabet A29798540
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Amazon-Aktie dreht ins Plus: KI-Boom treibt Cloud-Geschäft von Amazon an - Erwartungen übertroffen
Aktie im Fokus: Steuervorteil bei Tesla - Profit Shifting bringt 400 Millionen Dollar Vorteil
Apple-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Umsatz und Gewinn über den Erwartungen
Rivian-Aktie in Grün: Tesla-Rivale verkleinert Verluste
United Parcel Service-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats April
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Apple Aktie 908440 / US0378331005

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.04.2026 22:55:03

Apple Q2 Profit Rises 19% On Strong IPhone Sales, Services Revenue

Apple
213.08 CHF 0.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - iPhone maker Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported second-quarter results, with revenue and profit increasing year-over-year, driven by strong iPhone sales and services revenue.

Revenue for the quarter was $111.2 billion, compared to $95.4 billion in the same period last year.

The company reported net income of $29.6 billion, or $2.01 per share, compared to $24.8 billion, or $1.65 per share, a year ago.

iPhone revenue rose to $57.0 billion from $46.8 billion last year, while services revenue increased to $31.0 billion from $26.6 billion.

Mac revenue edged up to $8.4 billion from $7.9 billion, while iPad revenue increased to $6.9 billion from $6.4 billion. Revenue from wearables, home and accessories grew to $7.9 billion from $7.5 billion. The company reported double-digit growth across all geographic segments.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share and authorized an additional $100 billion share repurchase program.