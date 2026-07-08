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08.07.2026 13:19:21
Apple Inks New Multi-Year Deal Worth Over $30 Bln With Broadcom
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced a new multi-year deal with Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) to design and produce custom silicon components and cutting-edge wireless connectivity technologies for a wide range of Apple products.
The new agreement, valued at over $30 billion, is expected to produce more than 15 billion U.S.-made chips and support hundreds of jobs for Americans.
The deal will also enable Broadcom to expand and modernize its manufacturing facilities in Fort Collins, Colorado, with a $1.5 billion capital expenditure investment.
"The cutting-edge components built in Fort Collins are essential to delivering the incredible performance and connectivity our customers expect, and we're proud to deepen our investments in U.S.-based suppliers that share our commitment to excellence and innovation," Apple CEO Tim Cook said.
In the pre-market hours, AAPL is trading at $309.43, down 0.38 percent on the Nasdaq.
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Nachrichten zu Broadcom
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12:57
|Deal mit Broadcom: Apple lässt über 15 Milliarden Chips in den USA produzieren (AWP)
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07.07.26