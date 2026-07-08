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Broadcom Aktie 41112361 / US11135F1012

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08.07.2026 13:19:21

Apple Inks New Multi-Year Deal Worth Over $30 Bln With Broadcom

Broadcom
292.01 CHF -0.85%
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(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced a new multi-year deal with Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) to design and produce custom silicon components and cutting-edge wireless connectivity technologies for a wide range of Apple products.

The new agreement, valued at over $30 billion, is expected to produce more than 15 billion U.S.-made chips and support hundreds of jobs for Americans.

The deal will also enable Broadcom to expand and modernize its manufacturing facilities in Fort Collins, Colorado, with a $1.5 billion capital expenditure investment.

"The cutting-edge components built in Fort Collins are essential to delivering the incredible performance and connectivity our customers expect, and we're proud to deepen our investments in U.S.-based suppliers that share our commitment to excellence and innovation," Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

In the pre-market hours, AAPL is trading at $309.43, down 0.38 percent on the Nasdaq.

Passende Hebelprodukte

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Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.2805 18.12.2026 151639694
Long 11.6677 19.03.2027 155496326
Long 71.6729 18.09.2026 156743196
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 6.7799 12.69 145245792
Long 10.239 7.58 157882376
Long 17.3004 3.40 157882374
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 6.4404 11.54 156467607
Short 10.2521 5.97 145247147
Short 12.8644 4.15 156467606
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -62.50 112514929
Long 10 -35.90 135581371
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: Gold: Kollektiver Irrtum?

Die Aussicht auf eine straffere US-Geldpolitik lastete in den vergangenen Monaten auf dem Goldpreis - sollte sich diese Perspektive als falsch erweisen, könnte das Edelmetall einen Rebound erleben.

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