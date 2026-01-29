Apple Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $42.097 billion, or $2.84 per share. This compares with $36.330 billion, or $2.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to $143.756 billion from $124.300 billion last year.

Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.097 Bln. vs. $36.330 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.84 vs. $2.40 last year. -Revenue: $143.756 Bln vs. $124.300 Bln last year.