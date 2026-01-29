Apple Aktie 908440 / US0378331005
29.01.2026 22:52:16
Apple Inc. Profit Advances In Q1
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $42.097 billion, or $2.84 per share. This compares with $36.330 billion, or $2.40 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to $143.756 billion from $124.300 billion last year.
Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $42.097 Bln. vs. $36.330 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.84 vs. $2.40 last year. -Revenue: $143.756 Bln vs. $124.300 Bln last year.
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
22:34
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.ch)
|
22:30
|Apple hails ‘remarkable’ $144bn quarter with best-ever iPhone sales (Financial Times)
|
20:27
|Apple Aktie News: Apple zeigt sich am Abend fester (finanzen.ch)
|
20:03
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
18:32
|Apple buys Israeli start-up Q.AI for close to $2bn in race to build AI devices (Financial Times)
|
18:01
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Mittag Abschläge (finanzen.ch)
|
16:29
|Apple Aktie News: Apple tendiert am Donnerstagnachmittag seitwärts (finanzen.ch)
|
16:02