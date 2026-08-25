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Apple Aktie 908440 / US0378331005

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
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Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

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25.08.2026 23:35:19

Apple Debuts M6 And M5 Ultra Chips With Major AI Performance Gains

Apple
249.08 CHF 0.35%
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(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has introduced its new M6 chip in the Mac mini and M5 Ultra in the Mac Studio, targeting users with demanding computing and artificial intelligence workloads.

The M6 is built on a 2-nanometer process and features a 12-core CPU, 12-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, a Dual 16-core Neural Engine and up to 170GB/s of unified memory bandwidth.

Apple said M6 delivers up to 1.2 times faster multithreaded performance than M5, while its GPU provides nearly 30 percent higher peak AI compute performance. The chip supports up to 32GB of unified memory and is designed to accelerate coding, creative work and on-device AI tasks.

Meanwhile, M5 Ultra uses Apple's UltraFusion technology to combine four dies into a single processor for the first time. It offers up to 36 CPU cores and 80 GPU cores, with up to 512GB of unified memory and 1.2TB/s of memory bandwidth.

Apple said M5 Ultra delivers up to 4.5 times the peak GPU AI compute of M3 Ultra and up to 40 percent faster graphics performance. The chip is designed to run large AI models, complex 3D workloads, scientific applications and high-resolution video production locally on Mac Studio.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.3205 17.06.2027 157879848
Long 11.8537 18.12.2026 151639696
Long 497.7944 18.09.2026 156743196
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 6.9146 11.75 145245792
Long 10.5926 6.58 157882376
Long 15.5561 3.37 158050378
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 6.5507 11.54 156467607
Short 11.0621 5.63 159380473
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -62.42 112514929
Long 10 -35.78 135581371
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: DocMorris: Turnaround gewinnt an Tempo

Überraschend starke Geschäftszahlen sorgen bei der Aktie von DocMorris wieder für Schwung. Vor allem das kräftige Wachstum im Rezeptgeschäft und die verbesserte Profitabilität machen Hoffnung auf einen nachhaltigen Turnaround - und damit auch auf höhere Kurse.

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