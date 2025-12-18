Apple Announces IOS App Changes In Japan To Comply With Mobile Software Competition Act

(RTTNews) - Apple announced new changes to iOS apps in Japan to comply with the Mobile Software Competition Act (MSCA). These updates provide developers with options to distribute apps through alternative marketplaces and process payments outside of Apple In-App Purchase, while Apple works to minimize privacy and security risks.

To address potential threats such as malware, fraud, and scams, Apple has collaborated with Japanese regulators to introduce safeguards. These include Notarization for iOS apps, authorization requirements for alternative marketplaces, and protections designed specifically for younger users. While these measures cannot fully eliminate risks, they are intended to ensure iOS remains a secure platform in Japan.

Developers can now integrate these capabilities with iOS 26.2. The App Store continues to be the safest place for users to discover apps, but developers may also distribute apps via authorized alternative marketplaces. Apps outside the App Store will undergo baseline Notarization checks, though these are less comprehensive than Apple's App Review process.

Apple is also introducing new payment options. Developers can include alternative payment methods or link to external websites, alongside Apple In-App Purchase. However, transactions outside Apple's system will not benefit from the same protections, such as refunds and subscription management, potentially exposing users to greater risks.

Updated business terms reflect these changes. App Store commissions will be reduced to 10 or 21 percent depending on developer programs, while apps distributed outside the App Store will pay a 5 percent Core Technology Commission.

Apple emphasized its commitment to kids' online safety. Safeguards include parental gates for users under 18, restrictions on web-linked transactions for children under 13, and APIs to help parents monitor purchases made outside Apple In-App Purchase.

Additional updates in iOS 26.2 include browser and search engine choice screens, default controls for navigation apps, and new developer tools such as support for alternative browser engines and APIs for voice-based apps.