Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’165 0.0%  SPI 18’575 -0.1%  Dow 49’168 -0.1%  DAX 24’084 -0.2%  Euro 0.9204 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’860 -0.4%  Gold 4’682 -0.6%  Bitcoin 60’359 -2.5%  Dollar 0.7852 -0.1%  Öl 108.5 2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Intel941595ABB1222171Sika41879292
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Apple-Aktie im Fokus: iPhone-Verkäufe in China schiessen im ersten Quartal 2026 nach oben
Ausblick: Spotify vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Ausblick: Novartis stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
NVIDIA-Aktie gefährdet? Alphabet plant nächste Generation seiner KI-Chips
Ausblick: Airbus SE präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Alphabet A Aktie 29798540 / US02079K3059

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.04.2026 23:22:46

Apple And Google Successfully Block California Based Act Following Intensive Lobbying Efforts

Alphabet C
273.06 CHF 2.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Google have managed to derail a California bill aimed at reducing the power of big tech platforms.

This proposed legislation, dubbed the "Based Act," was put forward by Scott Wiener and had the support of a coalition of smaller tech companies, consumer advocacy groups, and startup incubator Y Combinator.

The bill aimed to stop major platforms from giving their products an unfair advantage over others, particularly in Apple's App Store and Google's search services.

However, the bill fell apart quickly after a well-organized lobbying effort by major industry groups like the California Chamber of Commerce and Chamber of Progress. Lawmakers were bombarded with messages, ads, and direct outreach warning that the bill could actually hurt consumers by making online services less efficient and secure.

Wiener called the response overwhelming, mentioning that the Capitol was "flooded" with lobbyists and misconceptions. The measure ultimately failed on April 20 after losing a crucial vote in a legislative committee that was supposed to focus on privacy, even though it had moved forward with some support earlier.

The legislation was reminiscent of European antitrust regulations enforced by the European Commission, which have already led to hefty fines for major tech companies. Experts pointed out that similar regulations in the U.S. could really shake up existing business models and cut into the revenue of big platforms.

Those against the bill argued it would make popular services like search engines and app stores worse, while supporters claimed those fears were overblown and meant to protect the companies that were already on top.

Smaller firms, including competitors like Yelp and DuckDuckGo, supported the bill in hopes of creating a fairer competitive environment.

The campaign against the Based Act also used tactics seen before to defeat federal legislation like the American Innovation and Choice Online Act in 2022, where big tech companies reportedly spent over $100 million on lobbying and advertising.

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten