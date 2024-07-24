Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Appier Group Aktie [Valor: 110209036 / ISIN: JP3160960005]
24.07.2024 04:30:02

Appier expands BotBonnie's capabilities with Vietnamese UI support and Zalo integration

Appier Group
1315.00 JPY 2.49%
24/07/2024

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 July 2024 - Appier, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making, is thrilled to announce two significant updates to its BotBonnie platform: the addition of Vietnamese UI support and the integration of Zalo, Vietnam's leading messaging app. These enhancements aim to provide a more localized and seamless experience for its growing customer base in Vietnam.

Starting today, all Vietnamese clients using BotBonnie can easily switch to a Vietnamese user interface with just a single click. This update reflects Appier's commitment to enhancing user experience by providing native language support. With the addition of Vietnamese, BotBonnie now supports five languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Vietnamese, and continues to expand its language offerings.

In line with its mission to empower businesses with cutting-edge tools for customer engagement in Vietnam, BotBonnie now integrates with Zalo. As one of Vietnam's most popular messaging apps, Zalo offers unparalleled reach with over 85 million monthly active users. This integration allows Appier's customers to effortlessly engage with their Vietnamese customers through Zalo's extensive platform, facilitating timely and personalized communication.

Enhancing customer engagement and loyalty with seamless integration and functionalities

Integrating Zalo into BotBonnie introduces key functionalities to enhance customer engagement across various verticals and industries. This integration allows businesses to leverage Zalo Notification Service (ZNS) to send one-way broadcast notifications tailored to their specific customer communication and engagement needs.

This feature supports a variety of scenarios relevant to the e-commerce, health and medical, education, and beauty verticals, including account information updates, seasonal sale notifications, back-in-stock alerts, loyalty program engagement, order confirmations, and post-purchase support. Each scenario is designed to provide timely and relevant information to customers, thereby improving engagement and satisfaction.

Appier ensures a smooth onboarding process for Zalo integration. Throughout the onboarding process, customers receive assistance from Appier's Customer Success Managers (CSMs) to set up their Zalo channel in the Appier enterprise console. Businesses can quickly and effectively integrate Zalo, ensuring a smooth transition and optimal utilization of this powerful communication tool.

"We are excited to bring these crucial updates to BotBonnie. The addition of Vietnamese UI support and the integration with Zalo demonstrates our dedication to meeting the unique needs of our clients in Vietnam. We believe these enhancements will significantly improve customer engagement and business operational efficiency. We look forward to partnering with our Vietnamese clients to help them achieve their customer engagement goals more effectively," said Hongchia How, Vice President of Enterprise Sales (SEA, Korea), Appier.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier's mission is turning AI into ROI by making software intelligent. Appier has 17 offices across APAC, Europe and US and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more company information, and visit ir.appier.com/en/ for more IR information.

News Source: Appier

24/07/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
