24.07.2024 04:30:02
Appier expands BotBonnie's capabilities with Vietnamese UI support and Zalo integration
TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 July 2024 - Appier, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making, is thrilled to announce two significant updates to its BotBonnie platform: the addition of Vietnamese UI support and the integration of Zalo, Vietnam's leading messaging app. These enhancements aim to provide a more localized and seamless experience for its growing customer base in Vietnam.
About Appier
Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier's mission is turning AI into ROI by making software intelligent. Appier has 17 offices across APAC, Europe and US and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more company information, and visit ir.appier.com/en/ for more IR information.
