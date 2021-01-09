SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
09.01.2021 01:55:00

Appian Selected by Accenture as a Core Partner in the INTIENT Network for Life Sciences

Appian brings low-code speed and automation power to help drive innovation in drug discovery and scientific research

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it has joined Accenture's INTIENT partner ecosystem as a core partner. The ecosystem is designed to help independent software vendors (ISVs) and life science companies integrate more effectively to accelerate drug discovery efforts and improve patient outcomes.

The INTIENT Network is an integral part of Accenture's INTIENT Platform that enables insights and collaboration across the life sciences enterprise to improve productivity, efficiency, and innovation in drug discovery. Accenture has partnered with Appian to integrate low-code development into the INTIENT platform.

The Appian Low-Code Automation Platform allows enterprises to build applications up to 20x faster than traditional code. By providing a single interface that unifies data, process, people and the digital workforce, Appian helps organizations improve digital innovation and optimize business outcomes. Industry leaders trust Appian to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

"We are proud to work with Accenture to jointly support research, innovation, and better outcomes for the Life Sciences industry," said Marc Wilson, Founder and Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Industries at Appian. "Our ability to accelerate business processes, unify enterprise data, and simplify global compliance is why nine of the world's top 10 drug and biotech organizations use Appian."

As part of the INTIENT partner ecosystem, Appian's platform can be accessible across the INTIENT product suites.

"Our open partner network is one of the ways we're bringing innovation to our clients through the Accenture INTIENT Platform," said Jill Schulte, managing director in Accenture's Life Sciences practice. "Appian's integration into the INTIENT Platform enables low-code workflow creation and management to accelerate the building of applications for our clients and ultimately for the benefit of their customers and patients."

To learn more about Accenture's INTIENT Platform, go to https://www.accenture.com/us-en/services/life-sciences/intient

To request a free trial of the Appian Low-code Automation Platform, go to https://www.appian.com/platform/free-trial/.

About Appian
Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 60.94
2.01 %
Roche Hldg G 301.70
1.36 %
Sika 254.20
1.11 %
Lonza Grp 589.00
0.99 %
Geberit 582.00
0.87 %
Zurich Insur Gr 384.40
-0.85 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’061.50
-1.07 %
UBS Group 13.51
-1.21 %
Swisscom 473.60
-1.33 %
CS Group 12.10
-3.62 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.01.21
Krypto-Talk: Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? | BX Swiss TV
08.01.21
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC mit 12% p.a. auf Dufry, Flughafen Zürich - 55% Barriere
08.01.21
Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
08.01.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Starker Aufwärtstrend / EUR/USD – 10er-EMA hält
07.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Krypto-Talk: Wird der Bitcoin weiter steigen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB erzielt 2020 Gewinn von rund 21 Milliarden Franken - SNB-Aktie legt zu
Anleger sollten nach Ansicht von Raiffeisen in der Schweiz investieren
Tesla oder NIO? Dieser Elektro-Pionier könnte 2021 die Nase vorn haben
Dow schliesst in Grün -- SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX reisst 14.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich grün
Teslas chinesische Konkurrenten im Blick: So bewertet ein Analyst die Anleger-Chancen bei NIO und XPeng
Deutsche Börse: Wirecard wird am 7. Januar letztmals auf XETRA gehandelt - Wirecard-Aktie im freien Fall
Rally der Tesla-Aktie macht Elon Musk zum reichsten Menschen der Welt
EU verdoppelt Impfstoffbestellung bei BioNTech/Pfizer - Impfstoff wirkt gegen neue Corona-Variante - BioNTech-Aktie zieht kräftig an
CureVac und Bayer wollen Impfstoff-Allianz gründen - CureVac hofft Impfstoff-Freigabe - Aktien schiessen nach oben
Credit Suisse rechnet wegen höherer Rückstellungen mit Verlust im vierten Quartal - CS-Aktie gerät kräftig unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenausklang mehrheitlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag weiter grüne Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX setzte seinen Rekordkurs fort. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich letztlich grün. Mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen zeigten sich die grössten Börsen in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit