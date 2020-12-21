SMI 10’524 -0.2%  SPI 13’104 -0.1%  Dow 30’179 -0.4%  DAX 13’631 -0.3%  Euro 1.0822 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’546 -0.4%  Gold 1’882 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20’337 0.8%  Dollar 0.8832 -0.1%  Öl 52.4 1.7% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
21.12.2020 04:00:00

AppGallery Festival returns bigger and better in 3rd anniversary

BANGKOK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) today announced the third run of its AppGallery Festival, kicking off from 21 December 2020 to 10 January 2021. This 21-day event is for all Huawei users in Thailand to enjoy a slew of rewards, coupons and physical prizes on HUAWEI AppGallery. In addition, exclusive gifts and deals from HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Themes and Assistant · TODAY are also up for grabs during the campaign period.

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) today announced the third run of its AppGallery Festival, kicking off from 21 December 2020 to 10 January 2021. This 21-day event is for all Huawei users in Thailand to enjoy a slew of rewards, coupons and physical prizes on HUAWEI AppGallery. In addition, exclusive gifts and deals from HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Themes and HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY are also up for grabs during the campaign period. Visit https://bit.ly/3mER0i6 to enjoy these exciting offers, rewards and gifts!

Redeem Huawei Coupons, in-app vouchers and physical prizes from AppGallery

Complete simple tasks within AppGallery such as downloading featured apps and making in-app purchases (IAP) to earn points. Users will earn 10 points for each successful app download, and will get an additional 50 points for each successful in-app purchase.

Accumulated points can be used to redeem prizes including Huawei Coupons, in-app items and even physical prizes such as HUAWEI MatePad. The redeemed Huawei Coupons can be used to offset in-app purchases on any apps that support HUAWEI IAP service.

Watch for limited edition rewards this season as well, as AppGallery releases additional Huawei Coupons on 25 December 2020 and 1 January 2021 to celebrate the festive seasons.

Exclusive rewards with Huawei apps

Users can look forward to even more rewards and activities from HUAWEI Video, Themes and Assistant · TODAY during the AppGallery Festival 3.0.

1.  HUAWEI Video Packages and Free Passes

Get free passes to access to premium content on HUAWEI Video+, MangoTV and TVB by watching selected content from the HUAWEI Video app.

There are also bundle deals starting from as low as THB0.90 up for grabs during the campaign period:

THB0.90 Bundle Deal

THB119 Year End Promotion Pack

  • 1 month HUAWEI Video+
  • 1 month MangoTV
  • 6 months TVB
  • 5 movie passes
  • 3 months HUAWEI Video+
  • 3 months MangoTV
  • 3 months TVB
  • 5 movie passes

2.  HUAWEI Themes latest designs and discounts

Visit HUAWEI Theme's "Year-End Promo" zone during the campaign period to give a new look to the smartphone home screen. The users can enjoy selected wallpapers for free, or purchase paid themes, fonts and watch-faces at discounted price up to 50% off.

3.  HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY -- Spot the Banners on Newsfeed!

The search is on for HUAWEI AppGallery Festival 3.0's banners. The fastest user to find the most number of AppGallery Festival 3.0 banners on HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY Newsfeed from 21 Dec 2020 to 10 Jan 2021 will win a HUAWEI Band 4.

Steps to Join:

  • Enable the newsfeed feature on HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY
  • Swipe right on the Huawei smartphone's home screen to enter HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY Newsfeed
  • Find and screenshot different versions of AppGallery Festival 3.0 banners found on the Newsfeed main page
  • Users to upload and share the screenshots on their Facebook timeline between 21 Dec 2020 and 10 Jan 2021, and set the post to "Public" with the hashtag "#AppGalleryFestival3TH".

    • The winner will be announced on Huawei Mobile Services Facebook Fanpage (https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiMobileServicesAPAC) on 18 January 2021.

    Visit https://bit.ly/3mER0i6 to enjoy these exciting offers, rewards and gifts.

    SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services

    Banner Raiffeisen eSports

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Alcon 57.52
    		0.81 %
    Givaudan 3’697.00
    		0.79 %
    Nestle 102.30
    		0.71 %
    Swisscom 472.70
    		0.47 %
    Roche Hldg G 309.95
    		0.37 %
    CieFinRichemont 80.06
    		-0.89 %
    Swiss Life Hldg 404.90
    		-1.00 %
    CS Group 11.18
    		-1.19 %
    Novartis 80.51
    		-1.24 %
    Part Grp Hldg 998.60
    		-1.37 %
    mehr

    Inside (Anzeige)

    18.12.20
    		Vontobel: BRC auf E-Autobauer mit 50% Barriere und nur 6 Monate Laufzeit
    18.12.20
    		Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neuer Rücklauf? / EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanal erneut erreicht
    17.12.20
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
    17.12.20
    		Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
    17.12.20
    		SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
    14.12.20
    		Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
    11.12.20
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    18.12.20
    		Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
    17.12.20
    		Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
    15.12.20
    		Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
    mehr
    Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Welche Kryptowährungen Bitcoin den Rang ablaufen könnten
    Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
    Deutsche Bank: Wie sich Anlageprofis 2021 positionieren
    Absurde 2021-Prognosen der Saxo Bank - Amazons Zypern-Kauf, Silberknappheit und ein Impfstoff, der die Wirtschaft stört
    Bitcoin überspringt erstmals Marke von 24'000 Dollar
    Moderna-Aktie leichter: nutzt Option zum Kauf von mehr Moderna Covid-19-Impfdosen und beschleunigt Zulassung
    Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
    Starbucks-Aktie: Analysten sehen nach Corona-Einbruch starkes Erholungspotenzial für Starbucks in 2021
    Offenbar will auch Microsoft eigene Computerchips bauen - Intel unter Druck?
    Nike-Aktie nachbörslich mit Rekordhoch: Nike kehrt auf Wachstumspfad zurück

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    SMI und DAX gehen etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
    Für den heimischen und den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag leicht abwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel geschwächt. Vor dem Wochenende prägten Sorgen das Börsengeschehen in Asien.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit