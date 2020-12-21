AppGallery Festival returns bigger and better in 3rd anniversary

BANGKOK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) today announced the third run of its AppGallery Festival, kicking off from 21 December 2020 to 10 January 2021. This 21-day event is for all Huawei users in Thailand to enjoy a slew of rewards, coupons and physical prizes on HUAWEI AppGallery. In addition, exclusive gifts and deals from HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Themes and Assistant · TODAY are also up for grabs during the campaign period.

Redeem Huawei Coupons, in-app vouchers and physical prizes from AppGallery

Complete simple tasks within AppGallery such as downloading featured apps and making in-app purchases (IAP) to earn points. Users will earn 10 points for each successful app download, and will get an additional 50 points for each successful in-app purchase.

Accumulated points can be used to redeem prizes including Huawei Coupons, in-app items and even physical prizes such as HUAWEI MatePad. The redeemed Huawei Coupons can be used to offset in-app purchases on any apps that support HUAWEI IAP service.

Watch for limited edition rewards this season as well, as AppGallery releases additional Huawei Coupons on 25 December 2020 and 1 January 2021 to celebrate the festive seasons.

Exclusive rewards with Huawei apps

Users can look forward to even more rewards and activities from HUAWEI Video, Themes and Assistant · TODAY during the AppGallery Festival 3.0.

1. HUAWEI Video Packages and Free Passes

Get free passes to access to premium content on HUAWEI Video+, MangoTV and TVB by watching selected content from the HUAWEI Video app.

There are also bundle deals starting from as low as THB0.90 up for grabs during the campaign period:

THB0.90 Bundle Deal THB119 Year End Promotion Pack 1 month HUAWEI Video+

1 month MangoTV

6 months TVB

5 movie passes 3 months HUAWEI Video+

3 months MangoTV

3 months TVB

5 movie passes

2. HUAWEI Themes latest designs and discounts

Visit HUAWEI Theme's "Year-End Promo" zone during the campaign period to give a new look to the smartphone home screen. The users can enjoy selected wallpapers for free, or purchase paid themes, fonts and watch-faces at discounted price up to 50% off.

3. HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY -- Spot the Banners on Newsfeed!

The search is on for HUAWEI AppGallery Festival 3.0's banners. The fastest user to find the most number of AppGallery Festival 3.0 banners on HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY Newsfeed from 21 Dec 2020 to 10 Jan 2021 will win a HUAWEI Band 4.

Steps to Join:

Enable the newsfeed feature on HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY

Swipe right on the Huawei smartphone's home screen to enter HUAWEI Assistant · TODAY Newsfeed

Find and screenshot different versions of AppGallery Festival 3.0 banners found on the Newsfeed main page

Users to upload and share the screenshots on their Facebook timeline between 21 Dec 2020 and 10 Jan 2021 , and set the post to "Public" with the hashtag "#AppGalleryFestival3TH".

The winner will be announced on Huawei Mobile Services Facebook Fanpage (https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiMobileServicesAPAC) on 18 January 2021.

Visit https://bit.ly/3mER0i6 to enjoy these exciting offers, rewards and gifts.

