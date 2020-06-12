12.06.2020 01:15:00

AppClose Chosen by Los Angeles County Superior Court for Approved Online Parenting Tool List

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AppClose®, a leading co-parenting platform, announced that the Superior Court of Los Angeles County approved the AppClose mobile application placement on the Court's vendor resource list of online parenting tools. The Superior Court of Los Angeles County is the largest trial court in the United States, serving 88 cities with more than 10 million estimated residents[1].

The App is available for use as a principal means for co-parents to handle day-to-day communications related to the welfare of their children. The App is rated 4.7 out of 5.0 on the Apple App Store, and is currently recommended by more than 26,000 family lawyers to their clients. Many of these family lawyers also use the App for secure and encrypted communications with their clients.

The App includes ipayou®, the only integrated co-parenting payment solution.  This payment solution enables users to send and receive payments within the App.  Users can categorize payments to show compliance with temporary family court orders, or to document payments and reimbursements by category in preparation for divorce proceedings and the structure of the final decree. The payment reporting capabilities, in conjunction with the communications tools in the App, enable legal professionals, guardians ad litem, and state agency and support organization personnel to monitor the parties' compliance with both temporary and final court orders, as well as providing a platform for secure and flexible communications among these parties.

"We are proud and honored to be chosen by the Superior Court of Los Angeles County under a five-year agreement as one of the online parenting tool providers on the vendor resource list provided as a public service by the Court," said Igor Litinsky, CEO and founder of AppClose, Inc. "Our selection validates our simple, scalable, flexible, and intuitive mobile design, which is leading to more than a thousand new co-parent and family law professional users a day." 

The co-parenting app AppClose may be downloaded from the Apple App Store or from the Google Play Store, or by visiting appclose.com.

Contact: Dennis James

Phone: 888-567-0727

Email: talktous@appclose.com

[1] Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Los_Angeles_County_Superior_Court

