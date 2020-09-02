02.09.2020 02:00:00

App Annie Launches Game IQ - A custom-fit industry classification product

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- App Annie, the leading mobile data and analytics company, today announced the availability of Game IQ. This vertically tailored analytics product for Gaming provides insight into dimensions such as class, genre, subgenre and tags.

In the past, mobile gaming has been obstructed from analysis at the category level and aggregating this data often involved time consuming manual processes:

  • Categories are not up-to-date and every company has its own view on taxonomy which makes it difficult to benchmark
  • App stores don't provide granular game categories and lack actionability
  • Lack of in-game features data point to analyze success metrics

Game IQ changes everything. Our product leverages data science to create custom views and maintain a taxonomy to automate game categorization at scale.

Developed in collaboration with thought leaders, Game IQ delivers a visual framework to dissect tens of thousands of apps providing answers to questions such as:

  • Market size: What are the market opportunities under the different granular categories
  • Class: Is the game tuned for Core, Casual, or Casino players?
  • Genre: Which genre fits the gameplay?
  • Subgenre: What is the core loop of the game?
  • Tags: What are the independent app characteristics such as IP, art style, monetization mechanic or gameplay features?

Game developers will benefit from prebuilt classification(s) guiding product development, user acquisition, monetization, marketing and more.

"Gaming is the North Star for mobile. As we enter the next decade, the 2.0 opportunity for game publishers is to anatomize the competition at a surgical level," says Theodore Krantz, Chief Executive Officer of App Annie. "Leveraging the precision of Game IQ, we will guide the industry with core, casual and casino genre insights."

"Game IQ has been a fundamental piece of honing our investment and M&A strategy. The ability to aggregate a specific category and sub-genre allows our team to quickly get a view of market size, key players, downloads, and revenue information. As our evaluation intensifies, we can use the 'shared users' section to find out how a certain genre resonates with our existing player base. Game IQ is and was a big part of developing the long-term vision of our company." - Joseph Byrne, Director, Business Development and Strategy, SciPlay

"Game IQ allows us to go deeper into different game genres, subgenres, and features to understand how they are evolving and growing...so we can validate our strategic opportunities and investments." - Danny Moy, EVP Corporate Development, Playstudios

Already more than 28,000+ games are tagged and classified within Game IQ.

To learn more about Game IQ visit: https://www.appannie.com/en/insights/app-annie-news/introducing-game-iq/

About App Annie
App Annie is the industry's most trusted mobile data and analytics platform.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245947/App_Annie_Game_IQ_Taxonomy_Wheel.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653562/App_Annie_Logo.jpg

SOURCE App Annie

