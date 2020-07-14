App Annie Ascend Unlocks Mobile Advertising and Monetization

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- App Annie, the leading mobile data and analytics company, today announced the availability of App Annie Ascend. This will introduce the first mobile performance suite that provides both app market data as well as advertising analytics. All of this is powered by data science and derives insights from benchmarking data.

Brands and publishers attempt to optimize ad revenue and user acquisition with fragmented data sources from both demand and supply side advertising. Today, this is done with heavy reliance upon agencies, IT and large internal teams instead of focusing on driving value for their consumers. B2B2C mobile performance requires a single point of control that unifies all advertising data sources for clear line of sight to ROI. This requires illumination for mission critical metrics like customer acquisition costs, lifetime value and return on ad spend. App Annie Ascend aggregates advertising data into one organized system and takes complexity out of the equation.

"Ascend takes away the burden of integrating, maintaining and constantly updating dozens of APIs, allowing us to focus on what matters: achieving our KPIs and improving our campaigns.Thanks to the critical insights Ascend provides, via it's well designed reporting tools, it has become an essential part of our marketing analytics infrastructure," said Spiros Christakopoulos, Director of Marketing, Reddit.

"We are proud to be the first company to offer a side-by-side mobile view of both market data and your own analytics to maximize performance. App Annie Ascend enables publishers and brands across the globe to easily aggregate disparate advertising data sources, assemble them in to a single view and drive actionable insights," said Ted Krantz, CEO, App Annie.

"The combination of App Annie Intelligence and Ascend helps us to manage our mobile product and advertising strategy in one place. Intelligence helps us to detect trends and events in the market, identify great partners and this helps us improve our player experience. Ascend is the best tool in the space to track and monitor ad monetization, which helps us optimize our ad monetization every day," said Josh Yguado Co-founder, COO and President of Jam City.

About App Annie

App Annie is the industry's most trusted mobile data and analytics platform. App Annie's mission is to help customers create winning mobile experiences and achieve excellence. Founded in 2010, the company launched the first mobile market data solution. In 2020, App Annie launched Ascend, an advertising analytics solution, making it the first company in its space to offer a side-by-side view of market data and companies' own data to support mission-critical business decisions. Together, these solutions comprise the industry's most complete mobile performance platform. More than 1,100 enterprise clients and 1 million registered users across all geographies and industries rely on App Annie to drive their mobile business. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with 12 offices worldwide.

