20.03.2020 18:13:00

Apotex Donates Hydroxychloroquine for a Clinical Study to Prevent Infection From Covid-19 With Front Line Health Care Workers

TORONTO, March 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Apotex, Canada's largest pharmaceutical company, announced today that it is donating Hydroxychloroquine to accelerate a study examining if it prevents infection of COVID-19 in front-line healthcare employees.  

The study, conducted by the University Health Network and Unity Health (St Michael's Hospital) in Toronto, aims to gather data from randomized controlled trials which is essential for informing the best practices in protecting our health care workers at this critical time. It is a PreExposure Prophylaxis randomized placebo controlled trial for front line health care workers including emergency room staff and ICU staff.

"We are committed to take whatever actions we can to support our healthcare community as they investigate possible treatments for COVID-19," said Jeff Watson, President and CEO, Apotex. "Due to anticipated increased demand for this product, we have doubled our planned production outputs, and are in dialogue with governments about additional measures they may wish to take on this specific product."

Global interest in Hydroxychloroquine has surged with some governments already adding the product to their COVID-19 treatment protocols. Other countries are also considering the impact of this product, including the United States who requested that it be made available for use immediately.

Apotex is working around the clock to protect the health and safety of its employees in order to minimize disruption to Canada's drug supply. "Canada is fortunate to have domestic manufacturing of cost effective pharmaceuticals within its borders," said Jeff Watson. "The importance of this local capability, especially during times of a pandemic cannot be overstated."

In addition to producing almost 100% of its portfolio for Canadians in Canada, Apotex is also the largest manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients in the country.

About Apotex Inc.
Apotex Inc. is a proudly Canadian, global pharmaceutical company that produces high-quality, affordable medicines for patients around the world. Apotex employs almost 8,000 people worldwide in manufacturing, R&D, and commercial operations.  Apotex Inc. exports to more than 100 countries and territories and operates in more than 45 countries, with a significant presence in Canada, the US, Mexico, and India. Through vertical integration, Apotex is comprised of multiple divisions and affiliates including Apotex Inc., focused on generics; Apobiologix, a division of Apotex Inc. focused on biosimilar development; Aveva, an affiliate of Apotex Inc. fully integrated global developer and manufacturer of complete transdermal solutions; Apotex Consumer Products, a division of Apotex Inc. focused on brand name products; and Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (GAPI), a division of Apotex Inc. focused on the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for Apotex and third parties. For more information visit: www.apotex.com.

SOURCE Apotex Inc.

