12.10.2020 02:49:00

Apollo Silicone officially joined the Vietnam Door Association

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 10 October 2020, Apollo Silicone officially joined the Vietnam Door Association as the main sponsor of the association's launching event at the Hanoi National Convention Center. The Vietnam Door Association gathers together more than 1000 leaders from ministries, departments, representatives of related associations and press & media agencies and many leading enterprises in the door industry in Vietnam such as: glue, aluminum, glass, doors, locks etc.

Sharing about the establishment of the Vietnam Door Association this time, Mr. Ngo Quoc Cuong - President & CEO of Quoc Huy Anh Company said: "This is an event marking the official recognition of the Vietnam Door Industry Association which will be a place for businesses like us to have the opportunities to cooperate, exchange experiences, as well as follow the association's activities. In the future, not only the door industry in particular but the building materials industry (building materials) in general will have new advances in the development of the entire industry in Vietnam through these national associations. I hope that Apollo Silicone's participation as the main sponsor of Vietnam Door Association will contribute a modest part to the success of today's official ceremony".

Apollo Silicone is in the ranks of leading enterprises with seniority and high position in Silicone adhesive in the current construction industry nationwide. As a high-end product owned by Quoc Huy Anh Joint Stock Company, cooperating with the two largest corporations in the world, Dow Chemical (USA) and Shin-Etsu (Japan), Apollo has always been a pioneer in the application of latest technology achievements to thrive in the market. With a strong distribution system spreading across the country, Apollo Silicone has become a prestigious name for Vietnamese consumers during the past 20 years.

Facing the speed of digital transformation in the 4.0 digital era, Apollo has pioneered in investing dozens of millions of dollars to apply QR codes to product management, ensuring genuine products, protecting brand reputation and Customer benefits.

Apollo Silicone and other leading enterprises will gather at the Door Association's official launch event to establish a solid connection, creating a team that grows together and makes positive contributions to construction projects in Vietnam.

With the business philosophy of "Heart to heart", Apollo has always shown responsibilities to the community through meaningful social activities such as: supporting Government against the COVID-19 epidemic, The Scholarship Fund for Dreaming, Donating blood humanitarian, flood relief, etc.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20201012/2946159-1

SOURCE Apollo Silicone

