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KKR Aktie 42239980 / US48251W1045

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27.08.2026 15:08:00

Apollo, KKR Form Partnership To Back Atlantic Aviation

KKR
88.58 CHF 2.08%
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(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) announced on Thursday that they have entered into a strategic partnership to support the continued growth of Atlantic Aviation.

Under the transaction, Apollo-managed funds acquired a significant interest in the company, while KKR-managed funds remain a substantial shareholder. The deal values Atlantic Aviation at nearly $10 billion.

Atlantic Aviation provides fixed-base operator services across U.S. airports, including fueling, hangar leasing and other essential aviation infrastructure.

The company operates under long-term airport concession agreements and has expanded its footprint through acquisitions and organic growth since KKR's 2021 purchase.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to the Apollo Funds. Evercore and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to KKR.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of KKR were down 0.57 percent, changing hands at $107.88, after closing Wednesday's regular session 0.86 percent higher.

Apollo shares fell 0.13 percent to $133.50 in pre market trading on the NYSE, after ending Wednesday's regular session 0.37 percent higher.

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