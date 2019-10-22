+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
22.10.2019 11:45:00

Apollo Hospitals' Unique Initiative to Provide Best Treatment Plan for Cancer Patients

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and was responsible for over 9.6 million deaths in 2018 alone. The global burden of cancer has risen to 18.1 million new cases and cancer is having a major impact on society across the globe.

According to the World Health Organization, one in 5 men and one in 6 women worldwide develop cancer during their lifetime and one in 8 men and one in 11 women die from the disease. However, a timely diagnosis and adequate treatment can help a person beat cancer.

Apollo Hospitals Cancer Opinion Initiative works on the principle of providing the best treatment available. The initiative allows a patient to submit his medical records online, which are then assessed by the board of oncologists – comprising of some of the best oncologists in India – and the patient is subsequently provided the best treatment plan. And all this is done before the patient travels for treatment! Apollo's Cancer Opinion is a Machine Learning based system, which gives evidence-based treatments by accessing and assessing the latest cancer research from thousands of clinical trials. 

The guidance on detailed treatment plan enables the patient to get a clear understanding of his cancer diagnosis, treatment goals and allows the individual to discuss his options with the family and make an informed decision about the best option for his treatment – surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy or proton beam therapy.

"Cancer is a disease that not only affects the individual but the entire family. The lifestyle changes caused by cancer and its treatment can sometimes become overwhelming for the patient and people close to him. We launched the Apollo Cancer Opinion Initiative to provide the best treatment to people suffering from cancer," said Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group. 

Getting an accurate diagnosis is key to receiving the most effective treatment for one's cancer type. Apollo Hospitals currently has over 1,000 experienced physicians and experts that utilize the most advanced equipment and techniques to ensure that the best and personalized treatment plans are provided.

Earlier this year, Apollo launched South East Asia's first proton beam therapy centre. The 150-bed facility offers the most precise treatment for cancer using pencil-beam scanning technology.

To learn more about 'Apollo Cancer Opinion Initiative', log onto www.askapollo.com

About Apollo Hospitals:

It was in 1983, that Dr. Prathap C Reddy made a pioneering endeavor by launching India's first corporate hospital - Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. Today Apollo Hospitals' presence includes over 12,000 beds across 72 Hospitals, 3400 Pharmacies, 110 plus Telemedicine Centres, over 15 medical education centres and a Research Foundation. With a focus on global Clinical Trials, epidemiological studies, stem cell & genetic research, Apollo Hospitals has been at the forefront of new medical advancements with the most recent investment being the commissioning of South East Asia's very first Proton Therapy Centre in Chennai.  

For media queries, contact:

Anshul Sharma
Senior Manager – Public Relations
anshulsharma_pr@apollohospitals.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apollo-hospitals-unique-initiative-to-provide-best-treatment-plan-for-cancer-patients-300942830.html

SOURCE Apollo Hospitals

