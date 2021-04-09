 Apogee Engineering adds support services contract with Air Combat Command to deliver Multi-Domain Innovation and Defensive Cyberspace Operations support to 16th Air Force | 09.04.21 | finanzen.ch
09.04.2021 18:21:00

Apogee Engineering adds support services contract with Air Combat Command to deliver Multi-Domain Innovation and Defensive Cyberspace Operations support to 16th Air Force

SAN ANTONIO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogee Engineering (Apogee), an award-winning small business contractor within the federal market, is marking its 1-year anniversary by adding to its contract with Air Combat Command's Intelligence Directorate (ACC/A2) to provide requirements analysis, systems engineering, and operational subject matter expertise in the Air Force Cryptologic Office's (AFCO) Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)-Cyberspace and Multi-Domain Innovation Division. In this role, Apogee provides highly qualified staff support to help Sixteenth Air Force (16 AF) fulfill its mission to integrate multi-source ISR, cyberspace operations, electronic warfare (EW), and information operations (IO) capabilities across the conflict continuum to ensure the USAF is fast  and fully integrated in both competition and war.

www.ApogeeEngineering.net (PRNewsfoto/Apogee Engineering)

In supporting the Cyber Multi-Domain Innovation Division, the Apogee Team conducts studies, analyses, and evaluations to advance multi-domain requirements definition, capability development, force modernization, and experimentation activities. Apogee also provides assessments and evaluations related to the development of urgent operational capabilities that deliver multi-domain, cross-functional effects to air component commanders and integrate cyberspace operations, ISR, and EW technologies through rapid development of innovative multi-domain operational capabilities and non-kinetic operations planning support.

In its Defensive Cyberspace Operations (DCO) support role, the Apogee Team applies its knowledge and experience with USAF DCO and ISR operations to advise and assist 16 AF staff on ACC, USAF, National Security Agency, and USCYBERCOM cyber-related intelligence and ISR issues. Apogee supports the 16 AF information warfare mission by analyzing and providing technical advice on "ISR for DCO" capabilities and tactics in competition and war.

"As illustrated in President Biden's Interim National Security Strategic Guidance, the global security landscape is being shaped by the convergence of actors, technologies, threats, and vulnerabilities in the dimensions of ISR, space, cyber, IO, and EW – all overlaid on a digital matrix of next gen communications, big data, and artificial intelligence." said Frank Varga, Apogee Vice President of Operations. "We look forward to continuing to work side-by-side with Air Combat Command and 16th Air Force develop integrated, multi-domain capabilities to meet the challenges described in the President's guidance."

Primary work for Apogee's ACC and 16 AF support will continue to be conducted at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia and Joint Base San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas. 

About Apogee Engineering
Apogee leads the advancement of national security and defense solutions with premier teams of empowered professionals. They value visionary leadership, family-oriented engagement, and a passion for excellence. Apogee specializes in identifying, mitigating, and resolving customers' most complex challenges. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO, with management offices in Dayton, OH, Suffolk, VA, and Tampa, FL, Apogee provides expertise in the following functional areas: Engineering & Science, Research, Training, Tech & Management Services, Cyber, and Analysis with Domains across Air, Cyber, Intel, Space, Science & Technology, and Land & Sea. Learn more at www.apogeeengineering.net

Contact:

Rhea Phaneuf                                                    


Communications & Engagement Specialist

Telephone: 

719-229-7815

Email: 

rhea.phaneuf@apogeemail.net

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apogee-engineering-adds-support-services-contract-with-air-combat-command-to-deliver-multi-domain-innovation-and-defensive-cyberspace-operations-support-to-16th-air-force-301265955.html

SOURCE Apogee Engineering

