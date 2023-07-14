Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'110 0.8%  SPI 14'700 0.7%  Dow 34'509 0.3%  DAX 16'105 -0.2%  Euro 0.9680 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'400 0.2%  Gold 1'955 -0.3%  Bitcoin 26'104 -3.4%  Dollar 0.8632 0.0%  Öl 79.6 -2.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Luxus-Familienkonzern baut weiter um: Grosses Stühlerücken bei LVMH steht an
Nach Insolvenzen von SVB & Co.: Weitere Bankenfusionen in Aussicht?
Polygon plant Transformation der Blockchain - das steckt dahinter
Wall Street-Bulle Tom Lee bleibt optimistisch: Warum der Experte dem S&P 500 ein Allzeithoch zutraut
KW 28: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Swatch1225515Idorsia36346343
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Applied Science Products Aktie [Valor: 10815656 / ISIN: US03824D1090]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.07.2023 01:12:00

APLD LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Applied Digital Corporation Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - APLD

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) resulting from allegations that Applied Digital may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Applied Digital securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=17336 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On June 23, 2023, Applied Digital disclosed in an SEC filing that "its Audit Committee has conducted an internal investigation into a threat, but not a formal assertion, of a sexual harassment claim by Regina Ingel, its Chief Marketing Officer, based on a personal relationship between Ms. Ingel and Wes Cummins, the Company's CEO. Based on information obtained through the investigation, the Audit Committee determined that the relationship between the parties was consensual and the allegations of workplace harassment are unfounded. The Board has reaffirmed Mr. Cummins' role as CEO of the Company and will consider any additional actions that may be appropriate with respect to this matter."

On this news, Applied Digital's stock fell $1.58 per share, or 16.34%, to close at $8.09 on June 23, 2023.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apld-loss-alert-rosen-a-longstanding-law-firm-encourages-applied-digital-corporation-investors-to-inquire-about-securities-class-action-investigation--apld-301877626.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Applied Science Products Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Applied Science Products Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ist der Kryptowinter vorbei? | BX Swiss TV

Wie lief das erste halbe Jahr am Kryptomarkt? Diese Frage beantwortet Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21Shares im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Ausserdem spricht Bernhard Wenger über die Umsätze der Kryptowährungen und gibt ein Prognose, wie sich die Kryptowährungen in Zukunft entwickeln könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Ist der Kryptowinter vorbei? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14.07.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tesla, Volkswagen
14.07.23 Ist der Kryptowinter vorbei? | BX Swiss TV
14.07.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.07.2023
14.07.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Vor dem Ausbruch?
13.07.23 Julius Bär: 8.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Komax Holding AG
13.07.23 Börse Aktuell – Hoffen auf ein Ende des Zinserhöhungszyklus
13.07.23 Boom bei Fernreisen – Tourismusindustrie wieder im Aufwind?
12.07.23 SMI-Erholung setzt sich fort
21.06.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Mai um 2 auf 11,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'545.76 19.82 3ZSSMU
Short 11'781.45 13.87 JDSSMU
Short 12'226.08 8.84 SSMDQU
SMI-Kurs: 11'110.19 14.07.2023 17:31:34
Long 10'620.00 19.54
Long 10'412.60 13.96 ANSSMU
Long 9'955.48 8.84 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie, Novartis-Aktie & Co.: Das sind die Schweizer Aktienfavoriten für das zweite Halbjahr
Partners Group-Aktie springt zweistellig nach oben: Partners Group stockt verwaltete Vermögen auf
Barry Callebaut-Aktie tiefer: Börsenaufsicht überprüft mögliche Regelverstösse von Barry Callebaut
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt hoch: Meyer Burger an EU-Förderung interessiert
Nach CS-Dekotierung: So geht es nach der Übernahme durch die UBS weiter - Gefahr für Schweizer Finanzplatz?
Weshalb der Franken zum Dollar den höchsten Stand seit 2015 markiert - Auch Euro zum Dollar deutlich fester
Banken-Bilanzen im Blick: SMI geht höher ins Wochenende -- Dow mit leichtem Plus am Freitag -- DAX schliesst knapp in der Verlustzone -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich grösstenteils freundlich
Roche-Aktie freundlich: Roche plant offenbar Milliarden-Deal für Magenmittel - Roivant-Aktie springt an
"Ungünstige Bewertung": Darum sehen Kepler Chevreux-Analysten für die Stadler-Aktie schwarz
Nikola-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Das steckt hinter der Kursrally des Tesla-Rivalen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Banken-Bilanzen im Blick: SMI geht höher ins Wochenende -- Dow mit leichtem Plus am Freitag -- DAX schliesst knapp in der Verlustzone -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich grösstenteils freundlich

Am heimischen Aktienmarkt wurden vor dem Wochenende Pluszeichen beobachtet. Der deutsche Leitindex schloss hingegen knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street baute am Freitag ihre Vortagesgewinne teilweise aus. Die asiatischen Börsen standen am Freitag vorwiegend im Plus.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten