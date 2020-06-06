06.06.2020 00:16:00

Apis Wise "Applies" Intelligence to Pallet Labeling

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apis Wise (formerly Matrix Systems), a portfolio company of Lakelet Capital, advances its pallet labeling solution to offer white-label technology, seamlessly connecting all printer brands and other line equipment. Apis Wise enables machines and large business systems to speak the same language and work together.

(PRNewsfoto/Apis Wise)

With error-checking logic, reporting, and troubleshooting, Apis Wise's enhanced pallet labeling solution ensure the right labels are applied to the right pallets, minimizing downtime and reducing risk. The solution connects existing hardware, equipment, and leading ERP systems, allowing manufacturers to reliably and automatically print, apply, and verify every pallet label in their inventory.

"We work well in the space where attention to detail and identifying products at any given point across the supply chain is of the utmost importance. Our highly automated process ensures accurate inventory management and minimizes risk," said Michael Cirocco, General Manager and Senior VP of Operations and Technology.  

Apis Wise has partnered with some of the world's largest and most successful manufacturers including, Castrol Oil, Pepperidge Farm, Bellisio Foods, and SPR Packing, while providing exceptional customer service. "Each customer has presented a unique set of challenges to overcome, and we are proud of our software's flexibility to provide automation intelligence to their processes," said Dan Hare, Senior Vice President of Business Development.

About Apis Wise

Apis Wise is a Buffalo-based company that has been providing manufacturing solutions for nearly 30 years. Apis Wise provides a full suite of solutions including inventory control, track & trace, printing & coding, and pallet Labeling. Apis Wise tailors their solution to fit their customer's processes without custom software by taking time to understand their business processes and critical business data. Apis Wise LLC is a subsidiary of Matrix Enterprise Holdings LLC.
To learn more, visit: www.apiswise.com; www.palletlabeling.com

About Lakelet Capital LLC

Lakelet Capital is a Buffalo-based private equity firm investing in lower middle-market companies.  Lakelet Capital seeks to invest in companies with the following characteristics: Revenue: $5 -100 million, based in US or Canada, seeking equity for growth or transition. Lakelet takes a long-term investment approach helping companies go from legacy to longevity. To learn more, visit www.lakeletcapital.com

Contact:  Michael Cirocco, Apis Wise LLC
Phone: 716-830-7914
Email:mcirocco@apiswise.com

Contact:  Randy Bianchi, Lakelet Capital
Phone: 716-863-9971
Email:rbianchi@LakeletCapital.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apis-wise-applies-intelligence-to-pallet-labeling-301071577.html

SOURCE Apis Wise

