Apigate Goes Live with It's Innovative Telco Storefront Solution in Partnerhsip with Smart Cambodia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apigate has successfully rolled out its Storefront solution with Smart, Cambodia's leading mobile telecommunications operator. Apigate is a leading global monetization and customer growth solution provider.

Apigate's Storefront enables the discovery and seamless purchase of subscriber's favourite online games on Smart Game Voucher Market.

With this Storefront solution, Smart subscribers can access and subscribe to various popular online gaming titles at the Smart Game Voucher Market using their Smart balance.

Chum Prathna, Senior VAS Product Specialist of Smart: "The Storefront solution was adopted by Smart after an extensive research amongst our subscribers who were looking for a simplified paying method and seamless purchase experience. Smart Game Voucher Market is a convenient channel now for subscribers to make a purchase of their favourite online games."

Storefront is completely developed in-house, where Apigate enables mobile operators to bundle airtime credit with content offerings. This new feature offers a new monetisation option to Smart.

Raja Mansukhani, Director of Sales & Business Development from Apigate: "Apigate is excited to further deepen it's partnership with Smart Cambodia via this new product rollout. Apigate's Storefront solution enables Telco operators the opportunity to enhance its product value proposition, offer a better and more convenient customer experience while catering to the ever increasing demand for digital content consumption. The Storefront offers a best in class monetisation and customer growth solution in the market."

About Apigate

Apigate is a global digital monetisation and customer growth solution provider. We have in-depth understanding of the digital content and services' landscape with a single point of integration and operations, thus making us the trusted one-stop partner for digital businesses from around the world.

We have enabled over 100 digital partners (globally recognized entertainment & gaming OTTs, app stores and others) connecting them with over 1 billion consumers across the globe through mobile operators, e-wallet providers, e-market places and many more. Our stable and secure platform provides a seamless and frictionless user experience with a swift Go to Market for a multi country roll out.

Visit www.apigate.com for more details.

About Smart Axiata Co.,Ltd.

Smart Axiata Co.,Ltd., Cambodia's leading mobile telecommunications operator, currently serves 8 million subscribers under the "Smart" brand. Smart Axiata is part of Axiata Group Berhad, is one of Asia's largest telecommunications groups.

Visit www.smart.com.kh for more details.

SOURCE Apigate