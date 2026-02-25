APi Group Corporation Registered Shs Aktie 54101264 / US00187Y1001
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
25.02.2026 14:50:12
APi Group Q4 Loss Widens, But Revenue Rises 13.8%
(RTTNews) - APi Group Corporation (APG), a safety and specialty services provider, on Wednesday reported a wider loss for the fourth quarter despite revenue growth, mainly because of accrued stock dividend of $590 million on its Series A Preferred Stock.
Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $493 million or $1.19 per share, up from $28 million or $0.07 per share loss a year ago. Excluding one-time items, earnings were $185 million or $0.44 per share.
Operating income increased to $164 million from $116 million last year.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 22% year-on-year to $295 million.
Revenue for the quarter grew 13.8% to $2.117 billion from $1.861 billion in the previous year. On an organic basis, revenue grew 11.1%.
Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects revenue of $1.875 billion to $1.975 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $225 million to $235 million.
For the full year, revenue is projected at $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion, with adjusted EBITDA of $1.140 billion to $1.200 billion.
APi shares closed at $44.99 on Tuesday, up 2%.
Nachrichten zu APi Group Corporation Registered Shs
|
24.02.26
|Ausblick: APi Group veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: APi Group legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: APi Group gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)