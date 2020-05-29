APi Group Announces Date for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG, LSE:JTWO) ("APi" or the "Company"), announced today that it intends to release its first quarter financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Conference Call

APi will hold a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Participants on the call will include Russ Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer; Tom Lydon, Chief Financial Officer; James E. Lillie and Sir Martin E. Franklin, Co-Chairmen.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 833-721-2905 or 929-517-9835 and provide Conference ID 9928238. You may also attend and view the presentation (live or by replay) via webcast by accessing the following URL:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2392401/A410B80D3B03DD1A6D28224C3255D1E8

A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call on the webcast or by telephone, 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406.

About APi

APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracting services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at https://www.apigroupinc.com/.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Olivia Walton

Vice President of Investor Relations

+1 651-604-2773

email: investorrelations@apigroupinc.us

Media Contact:

Liz Cohen

Kekst CNC

+1 212-521-4845

Liz.Cohen@kekstcnc.com

