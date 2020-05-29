Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
29.05.2020 17:45:00

APi Group Announces Date for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG, LSE:JTWO) ("APi" or the "Company"), announced today that it intends to release its first quarter financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Conference Call

APi will hold a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Participants on the call will include Russ Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer; Tom Lydon, Chief Financial Officer; James E. Lillie and Sir Martin E. Franklin, Co-Chairmen.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 833-721-2905 or 929-517-9835 and provide Conference ID 9928238. You may also attend and view the presentation (live or by replay) via webcast by accessing the following URL:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2392401/A410B80D3B03DD1A6D28224C3255D1E8

A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call on the webcast or by telephone, 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406.

About APi

APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracting services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at https://www.apigroupinc.com/.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Olivia Walton
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 651-604-2773
email: investorrelations@apigroupinc.us

Media Contact:

Liz Cohen
Kekst CNC
+1 212-521-4845
Liz.Cohen@kekstcnc.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/api-group-announces-date-for-first-quarter-2020-earnings-release-301067784.html

SOURCE APi Group Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
Europe"s Calm FX, Bond Markets Masking Anxiety?
09:20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
08:37
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
06:15
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:12
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche und Gilead starten Studie zur Behandlung von Covid-19-Lungenentzündungen - Roche-Aktie freundlich
Novartis produziert Coronavirus-Impfstoff von Mass General Brigham - Aktie im Aufwind
Goldman Sachs: Diese drei Aktien bieten jetzt eine Kaufgelegenheit
Givaudan-Aktie fester: Givaudan übernimmt französische Alderys mit Umsatz von 3 Millionen Euro
Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- SMI über 9'900 Zählern -- DAX schliesst mit klaren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie bricht ein: Kühne Holding will zweiten Sitz im Hapag-Lloyd-Aufsichtsrat
Hertz-Grossaktionär Icahn nach Insolvenzantrag ausgestiegen - Hertz-Aktie bricht ein
CS-Aktie tiefrot: Credit Suisse wehrt sich vor Bundesgericht gegen Finma-Prüfer
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Nach dem Corona-Crash: Welche SMI-Aktien sind die Gewinner - welche die Verlierer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich ebenfalls schwächer. In Asien gaben die Kurse am Freitag überwiegend nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB