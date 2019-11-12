+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
12.11.2019 19:41:00

API Fortress Offers Load Testing from Postman Collections

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- API Fortress, the leader in continuous API testing, announces functional load and performance testing from Postman Collections. As an API-first platform, API Fortress offers a simple integrated workflow for load testing that is so streamlined that QA teams and engineers can generate a load test in less than two minutes. In fact, API Fortress offers a real-time demo video that shows how easy it is to generate tests from a collection.

API Fortress offers functional load testing and synthetic monitoring for Postman Collections. Generate sophisticated load tests in 2 minutes or less. Get more accurate test data about APIs, and understand how stress impacts function. Deploy on-premises or private cloud. Easily connect to any database, any CI/CD platform, any API manager.

Patrick Poulin, CEO and co-founder at API Fortress, explains: "You simply import a Postman Collection, generate a functional test, and then use that functional test as a load test. Generating detailed tests has never been easier."

"Functional load testing is game-changing," Poulin adds, "Business-critical apps and services require a complex constellation of APIs that undergo constant iterative changes. Only functional load testing can give you a complete, holistic measure of API performance and functionality under stress."

Ultimately, by unifying functional, integration, and load testing into one platform, API Fortress empowers companies to achieve continuous API quality via automation, so they can focus more resources on API innovation.

Key Benefits of Functional Load Testing with API Fortress for Postman 

  • Real World Load Tests: Emulate actual user behavior, and integrate with any platform in your DevOps toolchain. REST & SOAP
  • Easily Connect Data: Connect to databases with default connectors or use the API Fortress API.
  • Continuous Performance Testing: Run load tests as part of any CI pipeline, comparing performance or different code versions.
  • Detailed and Managed Reporting: Remediate bugs faster, and understand early in the lifecycle whether loads will lead to functional issues. Manage access to reports with granular controls; deploy on-premises or private cloud.
  • Intelligent Scalability: Run unlimited functional load tests on any number of load agents or virtual users. Record API traffic to auto-generate tests. Reuse as synthetic monitors.

For more information, please contact API Fortress for a Free Trial or schedule a demo of functional load testing for Postman Collections.

About API Fortress
API Fortress is a continuous testing platform for APIs that helps organizations accelerate releases while decreasing risk. Visit us at www.apifortress.com for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/api-fortress-offers-load-testing-from-postman-collections-300956671.html

SOURCE API Fortress

