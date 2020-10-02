02.10.2020 12:30:00

Aphria Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on October 15, 2020

LEAMINGTON, ON, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Aphria Inc. ("Aphria" or the "Company") (TSX: APHA) (Nasdaq: APHA), a leading global cannabis company, will release financial results for its first quarter and three-months ended August 31, 2020 on October 15, 2020.

Aphria Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aphria Inc.)

Aphria executives will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 am Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, dial (888) 231-8191 from Canada and the U.S. or (647) 427-7450 from International locations and use the passcode 5693063. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through November 14, 2020. To access the recording dial 1-855-859-2056 and use the passcode 5693063.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of Aphria's website at aphriainc.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

We Have A Good Thing Growing

About Aphria Inc.
Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis company driven by an unrelenting commitment to our people, the planet, product quality and innovation. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario – the greenhouse capital of Canada – Aphria Inc. has been setting the standard for the low-cost production of high-quality cannabis at scale, grown in the most natural conditions possible. Focusing on untapped opportunities and backed by the latest technologies, Aphria Inc. is committed to bringing breakthrough innovation to the global cannabis market. The Company's portfolio of brands is grounded in expertly-researched consumer insights designed to meet the needs of every consumer segment. Rooted in our founders' multi-generational expertise in commercial agriculture, Aphria Inc. drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified approach to innovation, strategic partnerships and global expansion.

For more information, visit: aphriainc.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aphria-inc-to-announce-first-quarter-fiscal-2021-financial-results-on-october-15-2020-301144575.html

SOURCE Aphria Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 494.00
0.55 %
Swiss Life Hldg 347.20
-0.03 %
UBS Group 10.26
-0.15 %
CS Group 9.14
-0.17 %
SGS 2’466.00
-0.20 %
LafargeHolcim 41.25
-1.65 %
The Swatch Grp 214.00
-1.74 %
Alcon 51.80
-2.04 %
CieFinRichemont 60.68
-2.38 %
Lonza Grp 560.20
-2.84 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:09
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen: Double Coupon BRC auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
08:38
SMI bleibt in engem Korridor gefangen
05:57
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Kursrutsch aus Seitwärtskanal? / EUR/USD – Pullback durch?
01.10.20
Is Oil-Indexation Still Relevant for Pricing Natural Gas?
01.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc
29.09.20
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Erste Hinweise: Apple könnte das neue iPhone 12 schon im Oktober präsentieren
Nestlé-Aktie im Plus: Nestlé baut Purina-Produktion in den USA weiter aus
Bayer-Aktie sackt ab: Bayer will zusätzlich sparen - Milliardenabschreibung im Agrarbereich erwartet
Trump mit Corona infiziert: SMI und DAX unter Druck -- Tokio letztlich mit Verlusten
Dow schliesst mit leichten Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Technisches Problem: Kein Handel in Japan - China in Feiertagspause
Novartis-Aktie steigt: Novartis legt neue Daten zur Wirksamkeit von Gentherapie Zolgensma vor
Roche und Partner Regeneron erzielen mit Corona-Antikörper-Cocktail gute Daten - Aktie dennoch leichter
Microsoft will mit Einsteiger-Laptop in Schulmarkt vordringen - Microsoft-Aktie in Grün
Darum legt der Euro zum US-Dollar zu - Franken wieder etwas gefragter
Alphabet-Aktie in Grün: Google startet mit seinen Pixel-Smartphones in die 5G-Ära

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump mit Corona infiziert: SMI und DAX unter Druck -- Tokio letztlich mit Verlusten
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex weist rote Vorzeichen aus. Der japanische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag nach der technischen Panne Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB