06.05.2021 13:51:00

Apexon strengthens its Digital Experience capability with the acquisition of Adapty

PRINCETON, N.J. and SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexon, a leading digital solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of US-headquartered Adapty. The company brings a strong competency in digital commerce and customer experience (CX) capabilities, powered by a team of over 200 digital experts.

Apexon Logo

Apexon recently underwent a rebranding process as part of its strategy to hyper focus on improving the digital experience and actionable insight for its clients by leveraging analytics, AI, and Cloud.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sean Narayanan, CEO, Apexon, said, "We are thrilled to advance our customer experience services further with Adapty. Adapty will give our customers the capability to integrate commerce with superior experience. In addition, this acquisition will also add Mumbai, India, as a new delivery center broadening the availability of quality talent in the region for our global clients."

"Becoming a part of Apexon brings in new opportunities to do more for our clients, to provide end to end solutions beyond digital commerce. This acquisition will also bring access to Apexon clients in the areas of digital commerce and customer experience along with the ability to expand further in the North America," added Abhijit Mehta, Founder & CEO Adapty.

About Apexon:

Apexon is a digital technology services and platform solutions company that partners with clients to improve their digital experience and insight. With more than 25 years of experience, our 5000+ Apexers in more than 10 offices worldwide are helping companies enhance their digital experience with their customers.

Learn more at www.apexon.com

About Adapty:

Adapty is a leading global digital commerce and customer experience solutions company. Adapty specializes in B2C and B2B enterprise ecommerce solutions. Our teams have deep expertise in Salesforce Commerce, Oracle CX Commerce, Sitecore DXP/ Commerce, Adobe Magento and Optimizely (formerly Episerver) Commerce solutions.

Read more at www.adapty.com

Contact Details:

Name: Amit Tyagi
Company: Apexon 
Email: amit.tyagi@apexon.com

Name: Aishwarya B
Company: The PRactice 
Email: Aishwarya@the-practice.net

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apexon-strengthens-its-digital-experience-capability-with-the-acquisition-of-adapty-301285588.html

SOURCE Apexon

﻿

